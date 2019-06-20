'Press Your Luck' mejora sus datos en una noche sin rival para ABC

'Press Your Luck'

, se corona como. El resto de apuestas de la ABC, 'Card Sharks' y 'Match Game', también fueron los espacios con más éxito en sus respectivas franjas horarias. Aparte, el único producto televisivo que logró superar los 4 millones de espectadores fue ' The Amazing Race ', de la CBS, que se mantiene con un buen 0,8.

La NBC, de vuelta a la normalidad tras ser líder la semana pasada con la final definitiva de la Stanley Cup de hockey sobre hielo, no tuvo su mejor noche. Y es que 'The InBetween', ha bajado en audiencia al conseguir un discreto 0,4 de rating. Mientras, la CW no experimenta ningún cambio y sigue siendo la última opción para los espectadores estadounidenses.

Adultos 18-49

ABC: 0,9/5

FOX: 0,6/3

CBS: 0,5/3

NBC: 0,5/3

CW: 0,2/1

ABC

08:00 - 'Press Your Luck': 4.884.000 [1,0/6] (1º) 09:00 - 'Card Sharks': 4.780.000 [0,9/5] (1º) 10:00 - 'Match Game': 3.820.000 [0,8/5] (1º)

CBS

08:00 - 'The Amazing Race': 4.780.000 [0,8/5] (2º) 09:00 - 'NCIS: The Cases They Can't Forget': 3.000.000 [0,3/2] (4º) 10:00 - 'S.W.A.T.' (R): 2.660.000 [0,3/2] (3º)

Fox

08:00 - 'MasterChef': 2.720.000 [0,7/4] (3º) 09:00 - 'First Responders Live': 2.080.000 [0,6/3] (3º)

NBC

08:00 - 'Ellen's Game of Games' (R): 3.080.000 [0,5/3] (4º) 09:00 - 'Ellen's Game of Games' (R): 2.980.000 [0,7/3] (2º) 10:00 - 'The InBetween': 2.700.000 [0,4/3] (2º)

The CW