AUDIENCIAS EEUU 19 DE MAYO

'The Voice' lidera a la baja con su final de temporada y 'Stargirl' firma un buen estreno

'Legends of Tomorrow' recoge el ritmo del crossover y anota su mejor dato esta temporada con 803.000 espectadores y un 0,2 de rating.

Redacción Miércoles 20 Mayo 2020 19:11 (hace 1 hora)
'The Voice'

'The Voice'

Adultos 18-49

NBC: 0,8/5

Fox: 0,7/4

CBS: 0,5/3

ABC: 0,3/2

The CW: 0,3/1

NBC

08:00 - 'The Voice' (R): 5.190.000 [0,9/5] (1º)

09:00 - 'The Voice': 7.580.000 [0,9/5] (1º)

10:00 - 'The Voice' (Final de temporada): 7.450.000 [0,9/5] (1º)

Fox

08:00 - 'The Masked Singer' (R): 4.170.000 [0,9/6] (1º)

09:00 - 'The Masked Singer' (R): 1.700.000 [0,6/3] (2º)

CBS

08:00 - 'NCIS' (R): 6.780.000 [0,5/3] (3º)

09:00 - 'FBI' (R): 5.690.000 [0,5/3] (3º)

10:00 - 'FBI: Most Wanted' (R): 4.650.000 [0,5/3] (2º)

ABC

08:00 - 'After the Dance with Stephen A. Smith': 2.960.000 [0,5/3] (3º)

09:00 - 'The Story of Soaps' (9-11 pm): 2.350.000 [0,4/2] (4º)

The CW

08:00 - 'Stargirl' (Estreno de temporada): 1.250.000 [0,3/2] (5º)

09:00 - 'DC Legends of Tomorrow': 645.000 [0,2/1] (5º)

