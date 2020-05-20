'The Voice' lidera a la baja con su final de temporada y 'Stargirl' firma un buen estreno

'The Voice'
Adultos 18-49
NBC: 0,8/5
Fox: 0,7/4
CBS: 0,5/3
ABC: 0,3/2
The CW: 0,3/1
NBC
08:00 - 'The Voice' (R): 5.190.000 [0,9/5] (1º)
09:00 - 'The Voice': 7.580.000 [0,9/5] (1º)
10:00 - 'The Voice' (Final de temporada): 7.450.000 [0,9/5] (1º)
Fox
08:00 - 'The Masked Singer' (R): 4.170.000 [0,9/6] (1º)
09:00 - 'The Masked Singer' (R): 1.700.000 [0,6/3] (2º)
CBS
08:00 - 'NCIS' (R): 6.780.000 [0,5/3] (3º)
09:00 - 'FBI' (R): 5.690.000 [0,5/3] (3º)
10:00 - 'FBI: Most Wanted' (R): 4.650.000 [0,5/3] (2º)
ABC
08:00 - 'After the Dance with Stephen A. Smith': 2.960.000 [0,5/3] (3º)
09:00 - 'The Story of Soaps' (9-11 pm): 2.350.000 [0,4/2] (4º)
The CW
08:00 - 'Stargirl' (Estreno de temporada): 1.250.000 [0,3/2] (5º)
09:00 - 'DC Legends of Tomorrow': 645.000 [0,2/1] (5º)
