AUDIENCIAS EEUU 2 DE DICIEMBRE

'The Good Doctor' se mantiene líder antes del parón navideño y '9-1-1' mejora notablemente

El especial 'Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer' lidera la primera franja en CBS con un 1,5 de rating.

Redacción Martes 3 Diciembre 2019 18:31 (hace 51 minutos)

'The Good Doctor'

Gran noche de lunes para FOX, que se convierte en la cadena más vista gracias, en parte, a la subida (+0,2) de la serie '9-1-1', que alcanza un 1,4 de rating. 'Prodigal Son', por su parte, reedita el 0,7 de la semana anterior. En esa franja, el mejor lo anota el especial 'Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer' con un 1,5 en CBS, mientras que 'The Voice' baja -0,1 en NBC.

A las 22h, y tras el adiós de 'Bluff City Law', 'Making It' vuelve a NBC con un 0,5 de rating y casi 3 millones de espectadores. 'The Good Doctor' se mantiene como líder de esa franja con el mismo 0,9 que la semana anterior y reúne a 6.070.000 espectadores.

Adultos 18-49

FOX: 1,1/5

NBC: 0,9/4

CBS: 0,9/4

ABC: 0,7/3

The CW: 0,2/1

Fox

08:00 - '9-1-1': 6.740.000 [1,4/6] (2º)

09:00 - 'Prodigal Son': 3.420.000 [0,7/4] (4º)

NBC

08:00 - 'The Voice' (8-10 p.m.): 7.990.000 [1,1/5] (3º)

10:00 - 'Making It' (P): 2.940.000 [0,5/3] (3º)

ABC

08:00 - 'The Great Christmas Light Fight' (P) (8-10 p.m.): 3.800.000 [0,7/3] (4º)

10:00 - 'The Good Doctor': 6.070.000 [0,9/4] (1º)

CBS

08:00 - 'Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer': 7.040.000 [1,5/7] (1º)

09:00 - 'All Rise' (R): 4.560.000 [0,7/3] (3º)

10:00 - 'Bull' (R): 4.620.000 [0,6/3] (2º)

The CW

08:00 - 'All American': 740.000 [0,2/1] (5º)

09:00 - 'Black Lightning': 580.000 [0,2/1] (5º)

