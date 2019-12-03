'The Good Doctor' se mantiene líder antes del parón navideño y '9-1-1' mejora notablemente

'The Good Doctor'
A las 22h, y tras el adiós de 'Bluff City Law', 'Making It' vuelve a NBC con un 0,5 de rating y casi 3 millones de espectadores. 'The Good Doctor' se mantiene como líder de esa franja con el mismo 0,9 que la semana anterior y reúne a 6.070.000 espectadores.
Adultos 18-49
FOX: 1,1/5
NBC: 0,9/4
CBS: 0,9/4
ABC: 0,7/3
The CW: 0,2/1
Fox
08:00 - '9-1-1': 6.740.000 [1,4/6] (2º)
09:00 - 'Prodigal Son': 3.420.000 [0,7/4] (4º)
NBC
08:00 - 'The Voice' (8-10 p.m.): 7.990.000 [1,1/5] (3º)
10:00 - 'Making It' (P): 2.940.000 [0,5/3] (3º)
ABC
08:00 - 'The Great Christmas Light Fight' (P) (8-10 p.m.): 3.800.000 [0,7/3] (4º)
10:00 - 'The Good Doctor': 6.070.000 [0,9/4] (1º)
CBS
08:00 - 'Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer': 7.040.000 [1,5/7] (1º)
09:00 - 'All Rise' (R): 4.560.000 [0,7/3] (3º)
10:00 - 'Bull' (R): 4.620.000 [0,6/3] (2º)
The CW
08:00 - 'All American': 740.000 [0,2/1] (5º)
09:00 - 'Black Lightning': 580.000 [0,2/1] (5º)
