El segundo partido de las Finales de la NBA lidera en una noche sin competencia alguna

Las cadenas se rinden al segundo partido de finales de la NBA
La única que rompe con la norma es The CW, que se atreve a estrenar la segunda temporada de 'Burden of Truth'. La serie canadiense protagonizada por Kristin Kreuk, anota, no obstante, un paupérrimo 0,1. La reposición de 'America's Got Talent' en NBC, con un rating de 0,6 puntos, es el espacio que mejor aguanta el embiste del baloncesto.
Adultos 18-49
ABC: 3,3/16
NBC: 0,5/3
CBS: 0,3/1
FOX: 0,3/2
CW: 0,1/0
ABC
07:00 - 'Jimmy Kimmel Live: Game Night': 6.800.000 [1,9/10] (1º)
07:30 - 'NBA Countdown': 7.250.000 [2,3/12] (1º)
08:00 - '2019 NBA Finals Game 2' (8-10:30 p.m.): 10.790.000 [3,8/17] (1º)
NBC
07:00 - 'American Ninja Warrior' (R) (7-9 p.m.): 2.430.000 [0,5/3] (3º)
09:00 - 'America's Got Talent' (R) (9-11 p.m.): 3.410.000 [0,6/3] (2º)
CBS
07:00 - '60 Minutes' (R): 6.830.000 [0,5/3] (2º)
08:00 - 'God Friended Me' (R): 2.890.000 [0,2/1] (4º)
09:00 - 'God Friended Me' (R): 2.470.000 [0,2/1] (4º)
10:00 - 'NCIS: Los Angeles' (R): 2.910.000 [0,2/1] (4º)
Fox
07:00 - 'Last Man Standing' (R): 1.200.000 [0,2/1] (4º)
07:30 - 'Last Man Standing' (R): 1.400.000 [0,3/2] (4º)
08:00 - 'The Simpsons' (R): 1.120.000 [0,3/2] (3º)
08:30 - 'Bob's Burgers' (R): 1.160.000 [0,4/2] (3º)
09:00 - 'Family Guy' (R): 1.250.000 [0,4/2] (3º)
10:00 - 'Family Guy' (R): 1.260.000 [0,4/2] (3º)
The CW
08:00 - 'Burden of Truth' (Estreno): 490.000 [0,1/1] (5º)
09:00 - 'Supernatural' (R): 260.000 [0,0/0] (5º)
