El segundo partido de las Finales de la NBA lidera en una noche sin competencia alguna

Las cadenas se rinden al segundo partido de finales de la NBA

Como ocurrió el jueves, el partido de finales de la NBC acapara el prime time estadounidense. El. Antes, la cadena calienta motores con el especial de Jimmy Kimmel , que registra 1,9 puntos, y la cuenta atrás 'NBA Countdown', con 2,3 puntos. A excepción de este último espacio, loscon respecto al anterior partido pese a que el resto de cadenas recurren a reposiciones.

La única que rompe con la norma es The CW, que se atreve a estrenar la segunda temporada de 'Burden of Truth'. La serie canadiense protagonizada por Kristin Kreuk, anota, no obstante, un paupérrimo 0,1. La reposición de 'America's Got Talent' en NBC, con un rating de 0,6 puntos, es el espacio que mejor aguanta el embiste del baloncesto.

Adultos 18-49

ABC: 3,3/16

NBC: 0,5/3

CBS: 0,3/1

FOX: 0,3/2

CW: 0,1/0

ABC

07:00 - 'Jimmy Kimmel Live: Game Night': 6.800.000 [1,9/10] (1º) 07:30 - 'NBA Countdown': 7.250.000 [2,3/12] (1º) 08:00 - '2019 NBA Finals Game 2' (8-10:30 p.m.): 10.790.000 [3,8/17] (1º)

NBC

07:00 - 'American Ninja Warrior' (R) (7-9 p.m.): 2.430.000 [0,5/3] (3º) 09:00 - 'America's Got Talent' (R) (9-11 p.m.): 3.410.000 [0,6/3] (2º)

CBS

07:00 - '60 Minutes' (R): 6.830.000 [0,5/3] (2º) 08:00 - 'God Friended Me' (R): 2.890.000 [0,2/1] (4º) 09:00 - 'God Friended Me' (R): 2.470.000 [0,2/1] (4º) 10:00 - 'NCIS: Los Angeles' (R): 2.910.000 [0,2/1] (4º)

Fox

07:00 - 'Last Man Standing' (R): 1.200.000 [0,2/1] (4º) 07:30 - 'Last Man Standing' (R): 1.400.000 [0,3/2] (4º) 08:00 - 'The Simpsons' (R): 1.120.000 [0,3/2] (3º) 08:30 - 'Bob's Burgers' (R): 1.160.000 [0,4/2] (3º) 09:00 - 'Family Guy' (R): 1.250.000 [0,4/2] (3º) 10:00 - 'Family Guy' (R): 1.260.000 [0,4/2] (3º)

The CW