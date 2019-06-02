Notificaciones
AUDIENCIAS EEUU 2 DE JUNIO

El segundo partido de las Finales de la NBA lidera en una noche sin competencia alguna

The CW se atreve a estrenar la segunda temporada de 'Burden of Truth' en una noche marcada por reposiciones.

Redacción Lunes 3 Junio 2019 18:30 (hace 2 horas)
  • logotelecinco

    14,2%

  • logoantena3

    11,2%

  • logola1

    10,2%

  • logocuatro

    6,6%

  • logolasexta

    5,3%

  • logofdf

    2,9%

  • logola2

    2,7%

  • logoneox

    2,6%

  • logoenergy

    2,6%

  • logodivinity

    2,3%

  • logoclan

    2,1%

  • logo13tv

    1,9%

  • logoparamountchannel

    1,9%

  • logonova

    1,6%

  • logodiscoverymax

    1,5%

  • logomega-espana

    1,4%

  • logoatreseries

    1,2%

  • logodisney-channel

    1,1%

  • logogol-television

    1,1%

  • logoboing

    1,1%

  • logocanal24horas

    0,9%

  • logodkiss

    0,8%

  • logobemadtv

    0,7%

  • logoreal-madrid-tv

    0,5%

  • logoteledeporte

    0,4%

  • logoten

    0,3%

Las cadenas se rinden al segundo partido de finales de la NBA

Como ocurrió el jueves, el partido de finales de la NBC acapara el prime time estadounidense. El segundo de los encuentros lidera en ABC con firmeza, anotando 3,8 puntos de rating. Antes, la cadena calienta motores con el especial de Jimmy Kimmel, que registra 1,9 puntos, y la cuenta atrás 'NBA Countdown', con 2,3 puntos. A excepción de este último espacio, los datos son peores con respecto al anterior partido pese a que el resto de cadenas recurren a reposiciones.

La única que rompe con la norma es The CW, que se atreve a estrenar la segunda temporada de 'Burden of Truth'. La serie canadiense protagonizada por Kristin Kreuk, anota, no obstante, un paupérrimo 0,1. La reposición de 'America's Got Talent' en NBC, con un rating de 0,6 puntos, es el espacio que mejor aguanta el embiste del baloncesto.

Adultos 18-49

ABC: 3,3/16

NBC: 0,5/3

CBS: 0,3/1

FOX: 0,3/2

CW: 0,1/0

ABC

07:00 - 'Jimmy Kimmel Live: Game Night': 6.800.000 [1,9/10] (1º)

07:30 - 'NBA Countdown': 7.250.000 [2,3/12] (1º)

08:00 - '2019 NBA Finals Game 2' (8-10:30 p.m.): 10.790.000 [3,8/17] (1º)

NBC

07:00 - 'American Ninja Warrior' (R) (7-9 p.m.): 2.430.000 [0,5/3] (3º)

09:00 - 'America's Got Talent' (R) (9-11 p.m.): 3.410.000 [0,6/3] (2º)

CBS

07:00 - '60 Minutes' (R): 6.830.000 [0,5/3] (2º)

08:00 - 'God Friended Me' (R): 2.890.000 [0,2/1] (4º)

09:00 - 'God Friended Me' (R): 2.470.000 [0,2/1] (4º)

10:00 - 'NCIS: Los Angeles' (R): 2.910.000 [0,2/1] (4º)

Fox

07:00 - 'Last Man Standing' (R): 1.200.000 [0,2/1] (4º)

07:30 - 'Last Man Standing' (R): 1.400.000 [0,3/2] (4º)

08:00 - 'The Simpsons' (R): 1.120.000 [0,3/2] (3º)

08:30 - 'Bob's Burgers' (R): 1.160.000 [0,4/2] (3º)

09:00 - 'Family Guy' (R): 1.250.000 [0,4/2] (3º)

10:00 - 'Family Guy' (R): 1.260.000 [0,4/2] (3º)

The CW

08:00 - 'Burden of Truth' (Estreno): 490.000 [0,1/1] (5º)

09:00 - 'Supernatural' (R): 260.000 [0,0/0] (5º)

