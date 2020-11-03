Notificaciones

AUDIENCIAS EEUU 2 NOVIEMBRE

Mínimo histórico de 'The Good Doctor' con el estreno de su cuarta temporada

El especial electoral de 'Saturday Night Live' supera los 3 millones de espectadores.

Redacción Martes 3 Noviembre 2020 18:12 (hace 46 minutos)
'The Good Doctor'

'The Good Doctor'

Adultos 18-49

NBC: 0,9/5

ABC: 0,7/4

CBS: 0,3/2

Fox: 0,3/1

The CW: 0,2/1

NBC

08:00 - 'The Voice' (8-10 p.m.) : 7.440.000 [1,0/6] (1º)

10:00 - 'SNL Election Special' (R) : 3.260.000 [0,6/4] (2º)

ABC

08:00 - 'Dancing with the Stars' (8-10 p.m.): 5.300.000 [0,7/4] (2º)

10:00 - 'The Good Doctor' (Estreno): 4.680.000 [0,6/4] (1º)

CBS

08:00 - 'The Price Is Right at Night': 4.050.000 [0,6/3] (3º)

09:00 - 'All Rise' (R): 1.850.000 [0,2/1] (3º)

10:00 - 'Bull' (R): 2.260.000 [0,2/1] (3º)

Fox

08:00 - 'LA's Finest': 1.570.000 [0,3/2] (4º)

09:00 - 'Filthy Rich': 1.060.000 [0,2/1] (4º)

The CW

08:00 - 'Whose Line is it Anyway?': 911.000 [0,2/1] (5º)

08:30 - 'Whose Line is it Anyway?' (R): 986.000 [0,2/1] (5º)

09:00 - 'Penn & Teller: Fool Us' (R): 970.000 [0,2/1] (5º)

