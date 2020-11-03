Mínimo histórico de 'The Good Doctor' con el estreno de su cuarta temporada

'The Good Doctor'
Adultos 18-49
NBC: 0,9/5
ABC: 0,7/4
CBS: 0,3/2
Fox: 0,3/1
The CW: 0,2/1
NBC
08:00 - 'The Voice' (8-10 p.m.) : 7.440.000 [1,0/6] (1º)
10:00 - 'SNL Election Special' (R) : 3.260.000 [0,6/4] (2º)
ABC
08:00 - 'Dancing with the Stars' (8-10 p.m.): 5.300.000 [0,7/4] (2º)
10:00 - 'The Good Doctor' (Estreno): 4.680.000 [0,6/4] (1º)
CBS
08:00 - 'The Price Is Right at Night': 4.050.000 [0,6/3] (3º)
09:00 - 'All Rise' (R): 1.850.000 [0,2/1] (3º)
10:00 - 'Bull' (R): 2.260.000 [0,2/1] (3º)
Fox
08:00 - 'LA's Finest': 1.570.000 [0,3/2] (4º)
09:00 - 'Filthy Rich': 1.060.000 [0,2/1] (4º)
The CW
08:00 - 'Whose Line is it Anyway?': 911.000 [0,2/1] (5º)
08:30 - 'Whose Line is it Anyway?' (R): 986.000 [0,2/1] (5º)
09:00 - 'Penn & Teller: Fool Us' (R): 970.000 [0,2/1] (5º)
