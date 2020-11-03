Mínimo histórico de 'The Good Doctor' con el estreno de su cuarta temporada

NBC: 0,9/5

ABC: 0,7/4

CBS: 0,3/2

Fox: 0,3/1

The CW: 0,2/1

NBC

ABC

08:00 - 'Dancing with the Stars' (8-10 p.m.): 5.300.000 [0,7/4] (2º)

CBS

08:00 - 'The Price Is Right at Night': 4.050.000 [0,6/3] (3º)

Fox

The CW

08:00 - 'Whose Line is it Anyway?': 911.000 [0,2/1] (5º)

08:30 - 'Whose Line is it Anyway?' (R): 986.000 [0,2/1] (5º)

09:00 - 'Penn & Teller: Fool Us' (R): 970.000 [0,2/1] (5º)