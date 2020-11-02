La NFL le da otra alegría a NBC y 'Los Simpson' se dispara con su especial de Halloween

NBC: 3,2/18

Fox: 2,2/12

CBS: 0,5/3

ABC: 0,5/3

The CW: 0,1/0

NBC

07:30 - 'Football Night in America' (part two): 5.650.000 [1,6/8] (2º)

07:00 - 'Football Night in America' (part one): 4.990.000 [1,3/7] (2º)

Fox

CBS

ABC

07:00 - 'America's Funniest Home Videos': 4.360.000 [0,7/3] (4º)

08:00 - 'Supermarket Sweep': 3.410.000 [0,7/4] (3º)

09:00 - 'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire': 3.180.000 [0,5/3] (3º)

10:00 - 'Card Sharks': 2.090.000 [0,3/2] (4º)