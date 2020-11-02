La NFL le da otra alegría a NBC y 'Los Simpson' se dispara con su especial de Halloween

Philadelphia Eagles vs Dallas Cowboys
Adultos 18-49
NBC: 3,2/18
Fox: 2,2/12
CBS: 0,5/3
ABC: 0,5/3
The CW: 0,1/0
NBC
07:00 - 'Football Night in America' (part one): 4.990.000 [1,3/7] (2º)
07:30 - 'Football Night in America' (part two): 5.650.000 [1,6/8] (2º)
08:00 - 'Sunday Night Football (Dallas at Philadelphia)' (8-11 p.m.): 13.610.000 [4,0/20] (1º)
Fox
07:00 - 'The OT': 16.3600.000 [4,5/23] (1º)
08:00 - 'The Simpsons': 6.480.000 [2,2/11] (2º)
08:30 - 'Bless the Harts': 2.550.000 [0,9/5] (2º)
09:00 - 'Bob's Burgers': 1.860.000 [0,7/4] (2º)
08:30 - 'Family Guy': 1.700.000 [0,7/4] (2º)
CBS
07:30 - '60 Minutes': 8.420.000 [0,9/4] (3º)
08:00 - 'Movie: Star Trek: Beyond' (8-11 p.m.) (R): 2.730.000 [0,4/2] (4º)
ABC
07:00 - 'America's Funniest Home Videos': 4.360.000 [0,7/3] (4º)
08:00 - 'Supermarket Sweep': 3.410.000 [0,7/4] (3º)
09:00 - 'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire': 3.180.000 [0,5/3] (3º)
10:00 - 'Card Sharks': 2.090.000 [0,3/2] (4º)
The CW
08:00 - 'Pandora': 324.000 [0,1/0] (5º)
09:00 - 'Whose Line Is It Anyway?' (R): 379.000 [0,1/0] (5º)
