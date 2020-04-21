Notificaciones
AUDIENCIAS EEUU 20 ABRIL

'The Voice' se mantiene como líder indiscutible en NBC

CBS sufre una considerable caída al programar reposiciones de sus series.

Redacción Martes 21 Abril 2020 18:26 (hace 9 horas)

'The Voice'

'The Voice'

Adultos 18-49

NBC: 1,2/6

Fox: 1,0/5

ABC: 0,6/3

CBS: 0,5/2

CW: 0,2/1

NBC

08:00 - 'The Voice' (8-10 p.m.): 9.080.000 [1,4/7] (1º)

10:00 - 'Songland': 4.390.000 [0,8/5] (1º)

Fox

08:00 - '9-1-1': 6.630.000 [1,2/6] (2º)

09:00 - 'Prodigal Son': 3.440.000 [0,7/4] (2º)

CBS

08:00 - 'The Neighborhood' (R): 4.930.000 [0,6/3] (3º)

08:30 - 'Bob Hearts Abishola' (R): 4.560.000 [0,6/3] (3º)

09:00 - 'All Rise' (R): 3.830.000 [0,5/2] (3º)

10:00 - 'Bull' (R): 4.900.000 [0,4/2] (3º)

ABC

08:00 - 'The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart' (8-10 p.m.): 2.880.000 [0,6/3] (4º)

10:00 - 'The Baker and the Beauty': 2.820.000 [0,5/3] (2º)

The CW

08:00 - 'Whose Line Is it Anyway?': 954.000 [0,2/1] (5º)

09:00 - 'Roswell, New Mexico': 686.000 [0,1/1] (5º)

