'The Voice' se mantiene como líder indiscutible en NBC

'The Voice'

NBC: 1,2/6

Fox: 1,0/5

ABC: 0,6/3

CBS: 0,5/2

CW: 0,2/1

NBC

08:00 - 'The Voice' (8-10 p.m.): 9.080.000 [1,4/7] (1º)

Fox

CBS

09:00 - 'All Rise' (R): 3.830.000 [0,5/2] (3º)

08:00 - 'The Neighborhood' (R): 4.930.000 [0,6/3] (3º)

ABC

08:00 - 'The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart' (8-10 p.m.): 2.880.000 [0,6/3] (4º)

10:00 - 'The Baker and the Beauty': 2.820.000 [0,5/3] (2º)