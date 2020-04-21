'The Voice' se mantiene como líder indiscutible en NBC

'The Voice'
Adultos 18-49
Fox: 1,0/5
ABC: 0,6/3
CBS: 0,5/2
CW: 0,2/1
NBC
08:00 - 'The Voice' (8-10 p.m.): 9.080.000 [1,4/7] (1º)
10:00 - 'Songland': 4.390.000 [0,8/5] (1º)
Fox
08:00 - '9-1-1': 6.630.000 [1,2/6] (2º)
09:00 - 'Prodigal Son': 3.440.000 [0,7/4] (2º)
CBS
08:00 - 'The Neighborhood' (R): 4.930.000 [0,6/3] (3º)
08:30 - 'Bob Hearts Abishola' (R): 4.560.000 [0,6/3] (3º)
09:00 - 'All Rise' (R): 3.830.000 [0,5/2] (3º)
10:00 - 'Bull' (R): 4.900.000 [0,4/2] (3º)
ABC
08:00 - 'The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart' (8-10 p.m.): 2.880.000 [0,6/3] (4º)
10:00 - 'The Baker and the Beauty': 2.820.000 [0,5/3] (2º)
The CW
08:00 - 'Whose Line Is it Anyway?': 954.000 [0,2/1] (5º)
09:00 - 'Roswell, New Mexico': 686.000 [0,1/1] (5º)
