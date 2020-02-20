Notificaciones
EXCLUSIVA Rocío Carrasco y los creadores de 'Mi casa es la tuya' preparan una serie de Rocío Jurado

AUDIENCIAS EEUU 20 DE FEBRERO

ABC mantiene el liderato gracias al tirón de 'Station 19' y 'Grey's Anatomy'

'Young Sheldon' sigue siendo lo más visto en CBS, mientras que 'Law & Order: SVU' lidera al final de la noche en NBC.

Redacción Viernes 21 Febrero 2020 19:12 (hace 1 hora)
  • logotelecinco

    19,9%

  • logoantena3

    11,6%

  • logola1

    9,6%

  • logolasexta

    7,3%

  • logocuatro

    4,2%

  • logofdf

    2,8%

  • logola2

    2,7%

  • logonova

    2,6%

  • logo13tv

    2,2%

  • logoenergy

    2,0%

  • logodivinity

    1,8%

  • logodiscoverymax

    1,7%

  • logoneox

    1,7%

  • logoparamountchannel

    1,6%

  • logoclan

    1,6%

  • logomega-espana

    1,4%

  • logogol-television

    1,4%

  • logoatreseries

    1,4%

  • logodkiss

    1,0%

  • logoboing

    1,0%

  • logocanal24horas

    0,7%

  • logodisney-channel

    0,7%

  • logobemadtv

    0,5%

  • logoteledeporte

    0,3%

  • logoten

    0,3%

  • logoreal-madrid-tv

    0,1%

'Grey's Anatomy', referente en ABC

Adultos 18-49

ABC: 0,9/5

CBS: 0,6/3

NBC: 0,6/3

FOX: 0,6/3

The CW: 0,1/1

ABC

08:00 - 'Station 19': 6.270.000 [1,0/5] (2º)

09:00 - 'Grey's Anatomy': 6.210.000 [1,1/6] (1º)

10:00 - 'A Million Little Things': 3.850.000 [0,6/4] (2º)

CBS

08:00 - 'Young Sheldon': 9.830.000 [1,0/5] (1º)

08:30 - 'The Unicorn': 6.000.000 [0,7/3] (2º)

09:00 - 'Mom': 6.290.000 [0,7/4] (2º)

09:30 - 'Carol's Second Act': 4.740.000 [0,6/3] (2º)

10:00 - 'Tommy': 4.770.000 [0,4/2] (3º)

Fox

08:00 - 'Last Man Standing': 3.620.000 [0,7/4] (3º)

08:30 - 'Outmatched': 2.060.000 [0,5/3] (4º)

09:00 - 'Deputy': 3.330.000 [0,5/3] (3º)

NBC

08:00 - 'Superstore': 2.680.000 [0,7/4] (4º)

08:30 - 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine': 1.920.000 [0,6/3] (3º)

09:00 - 'Will & Grace': 2.030.000 [0,4/2] (4º)

09:30 - 'Indebted': 1.550.000 [0,4/2] (4º)

10:00 - 'Law & Order: SVU': 3.410.000 [0,7/4] (1º)

The CW

08:00 - 'Katy Keene': 607.000 [0,2/1] (5º)

09:00 - 'Dogs of the Year'': 517.000 [0,1/1] (5º)

