ABC mantiene el liderato gracias al tirón de 'Station 19' y 'Grey's Anatomy'

'Grey's Anatomy', referente en ABC
Adultos 18-49
CBS: 0,6/3
NBC: 0,6/3
FOX: 0,6/3
The CW: 0,1/1
ABC
08:00 - 'Station 19': 6.270.000 [1,0/5] (2º)
09:00 - 'Grey's Anatomy': 6.210.000 [1,1/6] (1º)
10:00 - 'A Million Little Things': 3.850.000 [0,6/4] (2º)
CBS
08:00 - 'Young Sheldon': 9.830.000 [1,0/5] (1º)
08:30 - 'The Unicorn': 6.000.000 [0,7/3] (2º)
09:00 - 'Mom': 6.290.000 [0,7/4] (2º)
09:30 - 'Carol's Second Act': 4.740.000 [0,6/3] (2º)
10:00 - 'Tommy': 4.770.000 [0,4/2] (3º)
Fox
08:00 - 'Last Man Standing': 3.620.000 [0,7/4] (3º)
08:30 - 'Outmatched': 2.060.000 [0,5/3] (4º)
09:00 - 'Deputy': 3.330.000 [0,5/3] (3º)
NBC
08:00 - 'Superstore': 2.680.000 [0,7/4] (4º)
08:30 - 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine': 1.920.000 [0,6/3] (3º)
09:00 - 'Will & Grace': 2.030.000 [0,4/2] (4º)
09:30 - 'Indebted': 1.550.000 [0,4/2] (4º)
10:00 - 'Law & Order: SVU': 3.410.000 [0,7/4] (1º)
The CW
08:00 - 'Katy Keene': 607.000 [0,2/1] (5º)
09:00 - 'Dogs of the Year'': 517.000 [0,1/1] (5º)
Recomendamos
Comentarios y social