AUDIENCIAS EEUU 20 FEBRERO

La ceremonia de clausura de los Juegos Olímpicos de Invierno lidera en NBC

La gala de cierre del certamen deportivo no logra cifras superlativas, pero atrae a los suficientes espectadores para liderar.

La ceremonia de clausura de los Juegos Olímpicos de Invierno lidera en NBC©COI
Publicado: Martes 22 Febrero 2022 12:35

Audiencias Domingo 20 de Febrero de 2022

Juegos Olímpicos de Invierno 2022

Adultos 18-49

  • NBC: 0,6/5
  • CBS: 0,3/3
  • Fox: 0,3/2
  • ABC: 0,2/2
  • The CW: 0,1/0

NBC

07:00 - 'Olympic Gold': 4.060.000 [0,5] (3º)

08:00 - '2022 Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony' (8-10:30 p.m.): 4.860.000 [0,7] (1º)

10:30 - 'America's Got Talent: Extreme Preview': 2.420.000 [0,3] (1º)

CBS

07:00 - '60 Minutes': 6.740.000 [0,5] (2º)

08:00 - 'Celebrity Big Brother': 2.840.000 [0,4] (2º)

09:00 - 'The Equalizer' (R): 2.410.000 [0,2] (2º)

10:00 - 'SWAT' (R): 2.120.000 [0,2] (2º)

Fox

07:00 - 'The Masked Singer Sneak Peak': 3.170.000 [0,7] (1º)

07:30 - 'Call Me Kat' (R): 1.160.000 [0,3] (4º)

08:00 - 'The Simpsons' (R): 970.000 [0,3] (3º)

08:30 - 'The Great North' (R): 650.000 [0,2] (3º)

09:00 - 'Bob's Burgers' (R): 690.000 [0,2] (3º)

09:30 - 'Family Guy' (R): 730.000 [0,2] (3º)

ABC

07:00 - 'America's Funniest Home Videos' (R): 3.890.000 [0,4] (4º)

08:00 - 'Summer of Soul' (8-10:30 p.m.): 1.510.000 [0,1] (4º)

10:30 - 'The Wonder Years' (R): 940.000 [0,1] (3º)

The CW

08:00 - 'All American' (R): 260.000 [0,0] (5º)

09:00 - 'Two Sentence Horror Stories': 260.000 [0,1] (5º)

09:30 - 'Two Sentence Horror Stories' (Final): 230.000 [0,1] (5º)

