La ceremonia de clausura de los Juegos Olímpicos de Invierno lidera en NBC

Audiencias Domingo 20 de Febrero de 2022
Juegos Olímpicos de Invierno 2022
Adultos 18-49
- NBC: 0,6/5
- CBS: 0,3/3
- Fox: 0,3/2
- ABC: 0,2/2
- The CW: 0,1/0
NBC
07:00 - 'Olympic Gold': 4.060.000 [0,5] (3º)
08:00 - '2022 Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony' (8-10:30 p.m.): 4.860.000 [0,7] (1º)
10:30 - 'America's Got Talent: Extreme Preview': 2.420.000 [0,3] (1º)
CBS
07:00 - '60 Minutes': 6.740.000 [0,5] (2º)
08:00 - 'Celebrity Big Brother': 2.840.000 [0,4] (2º)
09:00 - 'The Equalizer' (R): 2.410.000 [0,2] (2º)
10:00 - 'SWAT' (R): 2.120.000 [0,2] (2º)
Fox
07:00 - 'The Masked Singer Sneak Peak': 3.170.000 [0,7] (1º)
07:30 - 'Call Me Kat' (R): 1.160.000 [0,3] (4º)
08:00 - 'The Simpsons' (R): 970.000 [0,3] (3º)
08:30 - 'The Great North' (R): 650.000 [0,2] (3º)
09:00 - 'Bob's Burgers' (R): 690.000 [0,2] (3º)
09:30 - 'Family Guy' (R): 730.000 [0,2] (3º)
ABC
07:00 - 'America's Funniest Home Videos' (R): 3.890.000 [0,4] (4º)
08:00 - 'Summer of Soul' (8-10:30 p.m.): 1.510.000 [0,1] (4º)
10:30 - 'The Wonder Years' (R): 940.000 [0,1] (3º)
The CW
08:00 - 'All American' (R): 260.000 [0,0] (5º)
09:00 - 'Two Sentence Horror Stories': 260.000 [0,1] (5º)
09:30 - 'Two Sentence Horror Stories' (Final): 230.000 [0,1] (5º)