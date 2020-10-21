El arranque de la World Series 2020 arrasa en Fox y 'The Voice' planta cara

'World Series'
Adultos 18-49
Fox: 1,8/11
ABC: 0,9/5
NBC: 0,9/5
CBS: 0,4/2
The CW: 0,1/1
Fox
08:00 - 'World Series. Game 1' (8-11 p.m.): 7.240.000 [1,8/10] (1º)
ABC
08:00 - 'The Bachelorette' (8-10 p.m.): 4.090.000 [1,1/6] (2º)
10:00 - 'Supermarket Sweep' (R): 1.790.000 [0,4/3] (3º)
NBC
08:00 - 'The Voice' (8-10 p.m.): 7.450.000 [1,0/6] (3º)
10:00 - 'Transplant': 4.300.000 [0,6/4] (1º)
CBS
08:00 - 'NCIS' (R): 4.360.000 [0,4/2] (4º)
09:00 - 'FBI' (R): 3.450.000 [0,4/2] (4º)
10:00 - 'The FBI Declassified': 2.860.000 [0,4/2] (2º)
The CW
08:00 - 'Swamp Thing': 723.000 [0,1/1] (5º)
09:00 - 'Tell Me a Story': 380.000 [0,1/0] (5º)
