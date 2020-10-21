Notificaciones

AUDIENCIAS EEUU 20 OCTUBRE

El arranque de la World Series 2020 arrasa en Fox y 'The Voice' planta cara

El formato musical supera en espectadores al partido de béisbol, pero no se impone en rating.

Redacción Miércoles 21 Octubre 2020 18:35 (hace 7 horas)
'World Series'

'World Series'

Adultos 18-49

Fox: 1,8/11

ABC: 0,9/5

NBC: 0,9/5

CBS: 0,4/2

The CW: 0,1/1

Fox

08:00 - 'World Series. Game 1' (8-11 p.m.): 7.240.000 [1,8/10] (1º)

ABC

08:00 - 'The Bachelorette' (8-10 p.m.): 4.090.000 [1,1/6] (2º)

10:00 - 'Supermarket Sweep' (R): 1.790.000 [0,4/3] (3º)

NBC

08:00 - 'The Voice' (8-10 p.m.): 7.450.000 [1,0/6] (3º)

10:00 - 'Transplant': 4.300.000 [0,6/4] (1º)

CBS

08:00 - 'NCIS' (R): 4.360.000 [0,4/2] (4º)

09:00 - 'FBI' (R): 3.450.000 [0,4/2] (4º)

10:00 - 'The FBI Declassified': 2.860.000 [0,4/2] (2º)

The CW

08:00 - 'Swamp Thing': 723.000 [0,1/1] (5º)

09:00 - 'Tell Me a Story': 380.000 [0,1/0] (5º)

Recomendamos

Comentarios y social

avatar
Regístrate en FormulaTV y participa
Crea tu cuenta en FormulaTV en unos segundos. Es gratis y podrás comentar noticias, participar en los foros, puntuar series o hacer amigos con tus mismos gustos. Si ya estás registrado, conéctate.
 
Unos pases a Disneyland, los culpables de que Shonda Rhimes abandonara ABC para irse a NetflixUnos pases a Disneyland, los culpables de que Shonda Rhimes abandonara ABC para irse a Netflix