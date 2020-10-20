NBC recupera el liderato con el regreso de 'The Voice'

'The Voice'
Adultos 18-49
NBC: 1,0/6
ABC: 0,8/5
Fox: 0,7/4
CBS: 0,4/2
The CW: 0,2/1
NBC
08:00 - 'The Voice' (8-10 p.m.) : 7.950.000 [1,2/6] (1º)
10:00 - 'The Weakest Link' : 4.310.000 [0,8/5] (1º)
ABC
08:00 - 'Dancing with the Stars' (8-10 p.m.): 6.100.000 [1,0/6] (2º)
10:00 - 'Emergency Call': 3.050.000 [0,5/3] (2º)
Fox
08:00 - 'NFL': 4.400.000 [1,3/7] (1º)
09:30 - 'Filthy Rich': 1.750.000 [0,4/2] (3º)
CBS
08:00 - 'Big Brother': 3.660.000 [0,9/5] (4º)
09:00 - 'One Day at a Time' : 1.330.000 [0,2/1] (4º)
09:30 - 'One Day at a Time' : 1.150.000 [0,2/1] (4º)
10:00 - 'Manhunt: Deadly Games': 1.420.000 [0,2/1] (3º)
The CW
08:00 - 'Whose Line is it Anyway?': 862.000 [0,1/1] (5º)
08:30 - 'Whose Line is it Anyway?' (R): 801.000 [0,2/1] (5º)
09:00 - 'Penn & Teller: Fool Us': 836.000 [0,2/1] (5º)
