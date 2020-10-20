Notificaciones

AUDIENCIAS EEUU 19 OCTUBRE

NBC recupera el liderato con el regreso de 'The Voice'

'Dia a día' no funciona en su emisión en abierto en CBS y pierde fuelle en su segunda semana.

Redacción Martes 20 Octubre 2020 18:14 (hace 7 horas)
  • logotelecinco

    14,9%

  • logoantena3

    14,7%

  • logola1

    8,4%

  • logolasexta

    7,6%

  • logocuatro

    5,0%

  • logola2

    2,8%

  • logonova

    2,6%

  • logofdf

    2,5%

  • logoenergy

    2,3%

  • logo13tv

    2,2%

  • logodivinity

    1,9%

  • logoneox

    1,8%

  • logoparamountchannel

    1,8%

  • logodiscoverymax

    1,7%

  • logomega-espana

    1,7%

  • logoclan

    1,3%

  • logoatreseries

    1,3%

  • logodkiss

    1,1%

  • logoboing

    1,0%

  • logocanal24horas

    1,0%

  • logogol-television

    0,6%

  • logodisney-channel

    0,6%

  • logobemadtv

    0,6%

  • logoten

    0,5%

  • logoteledeporte

    0,3%

  • logoreal-madrid-tv

    0,2%

'The Voice'

'The Voice'

Adultos 18-49

NBC: 1,0/6

ABC: 0,8/5

Fox: 0,7/4

CBS: 0,4/2

The CW: 0,2/1

NBC

08:00 - 'The Voice' (8-10 p.m.) : 7.950.000 [1,2/6] (1º)

10:00 - 'The Weakest Link' : 4.310.000 [0,8/5] (1º)

ABC

08:00 - 'Dancing with the Stars' (8-10 p.m.): 6.100.000 [1,0/6] (2º)

10:00 - 'Emergency Call': 3.050.000 [0,5/3] (2º)

Fox

08:00 - 'NFL': 4.400.000 [1,3/7] (1º)

09:30 - 'Filthy Rich': 1.750.000 [0,4/2] (3º)

CBS

08:00 - 'Big Brother': 3.660.000 [0,9/5] (4º)

09:00 - 'One Day at a Time' : 1.330.000 [0,2/1] (4º)

09:30 - 'One Day at a Time' : 1.150.000 [0,2/1] (4º)

10:00 - 'Manhunt: Deadly Games': 1.420.000 [0,2/1] (3º)

The CW

08:00 - 'Whose Line is it Anyway?': 862.000 [0,1/1] (5º)

08:30 - 'Whose Line is it Anyway?' (R): 801.000 [0,2/1] (5º)

09:00 - 'Penn & Teller: Fool Us': 836.000 [0,2/1] (5º)

Recomendamos

Comentarios y social

avatar
Regístrate en FormulaTV y participa
Crea tu cuenta en FormulaTV en unos segundos. Es gratis y podrás comentar noticias, participar en los foros, puntuar series o hacer amigos con tus mismos gustos. Si ya estás registrado, conéctate.
 
Ana Rosa critica la actitud de Pedro Sánchez: "Entre estar callado y tocar la trompeta hay un término medio"Ana Rosa critica la actitud de Pedro Sánchez: "Entre estar callado y tocar la trompeta hay un término medio"