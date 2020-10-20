NBC recupera el liderato con el regreso de 'The Voice'

NBC: 1,0/6

ABC: 0,8/5

Fox: 0,7/4

CBS: 0,4/2

The CW: 0,2/1

NBC

ABC

08:00 - 'Dancing with the Stars' (8-10 p.m.): 6.100.000 [1,0/6] (2º)

Fox

CBS

09:30 - 'One Day at a Time' : 1.150.000 [0,2/1] (4º)

09:00 - 'One Day at a Time' : 1.330.000 [0,2/1] (4º)

The CW

08:00 - 'Whose Line is it Anyway?': 862.000 [0,1/1] (5º)

08:30 - 'Whose Line is it Anyway?' (R): 801.000 [0,2/1] (5º)

09:00 - 'Penn & Teller: Fool Us': 836.000 [0,2/1] (5º)