La gala de los Emmy 2020 queda relegada a tercera opción tras el fútbol y '60 Minutes'

El partido entre New England y Seattle arrasa en la noche de los Emmy 2020
Adultos 18-49
NBC: 3,5/19
CBS: 1,7/9
ABC: 0,9/5
Fox: 0,3/2
The CW: 0,1/0
NBC
07:00 - 'Football Night in America': 7.030.000 [1,4/8] (2º)
08:00 - 'Sunday Night Football (New England - Seattle)' (8-11 p.m.): 13.956.600 [3,7/21] (1º)
CBS
07:00 - 'NFL': 16.175.000 [4,4/26] (1º)
08:00 - '60 Minutes' (8-10 p.m.): 5.487.500 [1,5/8] (2º)
10:00 - 'Love Island': 1.685.000 [0,4/2] (3º)
ABC
07:00 - 'Celebrity Family Feud': 4.990.000 [0,6/4] (3º)
08:00 - '72nd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards' (8-11 p.m.): 5.108.300 [1,1/6] (3º)
Fox
07:00 - 'Last Man Standing' (R): 2.030.000 [0,5/3] (4º)
07:30 - 'Duncanville' (R): 902.000 [0,3/2] (4º)
08:00 - 'The Simpsons' (R): 902.000 [0,3/2] (4º)
08:30 - 'Bless the Harts': 730.000 [0,3/1] (4º)
09:00 - 'Bob's Burgers' (R): 827.000 [0,3/1] (4º)
09:30 - 'Family Guy' (R): 804.000 [0,3/1] (4º)
The CW
08:00 - 'Fridge Wars' (R): 278.000 [0,1/0] (5º)
09:00 - 'Supernatural' (R): 255.000 [0,1/0] (5º)
Recomendamos
Comentarios y social