AUDIENCIAS EEUU 20 DE SEPTIEMBRE

La gala de los Emmy 2020 queda relegada a tercera opción tras el fútbol y '60 Minutes'

A las siete de la tarde, la National Football League arrasa en CBS con más de 16 millones de espectadores.

David Carro Lunes 21 Septiembre 2020 19:12 (hace 4 horas)
El partido entre New England y Seattle arrasa en la noche de los Emmy 2020

Adultos 18-49

NBC: 3,5/19

CBS: 1,7/9

ABC: 0,9/5

Fox: 0,3/2

The CW: 0,1/0

NBC

07:00 - 'Football Night in America': 7.030.000 [1,4/8] (2º)

08:00 - 'Sunday Night Football (New England - Seattle)' (8-11 p.m.): 13.956.600 [3,7/21] (1º)

CBS

07:00 - 'NFL': 16.175.000 [4,4/26] (1º)

08:00 - '60 Minutes' (8-10 p.m.): 5.487.500 [1,5/8] (2º)

10:00 - 'Love Island': 1.685.000 [0,4/2] (3º)

ABC

07:00 - 'Celebrity Family Feud': 4.990.000 [0,6/4] (3º)

08:00 - '72nd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards' (8-11 p.m.): 5.108.300 [1,1/6] (3º)

Fox

07:00 - 'Last Man Standing' (R): 2.030.000 [0,5/3] (4º)

07:30 - 'Duncanville' (R): 902.000 [0,3/2] (4º)

08:00 - 'The Simpsons' (R): 902.000 [0,3/2] (4º)

08:30 - 'Bless the Harts': 730.000 [0,3/1] (4º)

09:00 - 'Bob's Burgers' (R): 827.000 [0,3/1] (4º)

09:30 - 'Family Guy' (R): 804.000 [0,3/1] (4º)

The CW

08:00 - 'Fridge Wars' (R): 278.000 [0,1/0] (5º)

09:00 - 'Supernatural' (R): 255.000 [0,1/0] (5º)

