AUDIENCIAS EEUU 21 ABRIL

'Ghosts' se despide por la puerta grande y 'Jumanji: The Next Level' mantiene viva a ABC

La comedia de CBS consigue superar los 6 millones de espectadores con el final de la primera temporada.

'Ghosts' se despide por la puerta grande y 'Jumanji: The Next Level' mantiene viva a ABC©CBS
Por RedacciónPublicado: Sábado 23 Abril 2022 13:36 (hace 3 horas)

Audiencias Jueves 21 de Abril de 2022

'Ghosts'

'Ghosts'

Adultos 18-49

  • CBS: 0,4/4
  • ABC: 0,3/3
  • Fox: 0,3/3
  • NBC: 0,2/2
  • The CW: 0,0/0

CBS

08:00 - 'Young Sheldon': 7.260.000 [0,58/5] (1º)

08:30 - 'United States of Al': 5.190.000 [0,41/4] (1º)

09:00 - 'Ghosts' (Final): 6.250.000 [0,56/5] (1º)

09:30 - 'How We Roll': 3.990.000 [0,35/3] (2º)

10:00 - 'Bull': 4.190.000 [0,31/3] (2º)

ABC

08:00 - 'Jumanji: The Next Level' (8-10:30 p.m.): 2.140.000 [0,39/3] (3º)

10:30 - 'Abbott Elementary' (R): 990.000 [0,22/2] (3º)

Fox

08:00 - 'MasterChef Junior': 2.040.000 [0,41/4] (2º)

09:00 - 'Call Me Kat': 1.680.000 [0,29/2] (4º)

09:30 - 'Welcome to Flatch': 770.000 [0,16/1] (4º)

NBC

08:00 - 'Law & Order' (R): 2.760.000 [0,24/2] (4º)

09:00 - 'Law & Order: SVU' (R): 2.840.000 [0,29/2] (3º)

10:00 - 'Law & Order: Organized Crime' (R): 3.440.000 [0,26/2] (3º)

The CW

08:00 - 'Walker' (R): 370.000 [0,05/0] (5º)

09:00 - 'Legacies' (R): 250.000 [0,04/0] (5º)

