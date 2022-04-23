'Ghosts' se despide por la puerta grande y 'Jumanji: The Next Level' mantiene viva a ABC

Audiencias Jueves 21 de Abril de 2022
'Ghosts'
Adultos 18-49
- CBS: 0,4/4
- ABC: 0,3/3
- Fox: 0,3/3
- NBC: 0,2/2
- The CW: 0,0/0
CBS
08:00 - 'Young Sheldon': 7.260.000 [0,58/5] (1º)
08:30 - 'United States of Al': 5.190.000 [0,41/4] (1º)
09:00 - 'Ghosts' (Final): 6.250.000 [0,56/5] (1º)
09:30 - 'How We Roll': 3.990.000 [0,35/3] (2º)
10:00 - 'Bull': 4.190.000 [0,31/3] (2º)
ABC
08:00 - 'Jumanji: The Next Level' (8-10:30 p.m.): 2.140.000 [0,39/3] (3º)
10:30 - 'Abbott Elementary' (R): 990.000 [0,22/2] (3º)
Fox
08:00 - 'MasterChef Junior': 2.040.000 [0,41/4] (2º)
09:00 - 'Call Me Kat': 1.680.000 [0,29/2] (4º)
09:30 - 'Welcome to Flatch': 770.000 [0,16/1] (4º)
NBC
08:00 - 'Law & Order' (R): 2.760.000 [0,24/2] (4º)
09:00 - 'Law & Order: SVU' (R): 2.840.000 [0,29/2] (3º)
10:00 - 'Law & Order: Organized Crime' (R): 3.440.000 [0,26/2] (3º)
The CW
08:00 - 'Walker' (R): 370.000 [0,05/0] (5º)
09:00 - 'Legacies' (R): 250.000 [0,04/0] (5º)