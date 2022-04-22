'The Masked Singer' cae a mínimos históricos con la polémica de Rudy Giuliani

Audiencias Miércoles 20 de Abril de 2022
'The Masked Singer'
Adultos 18-49
- NBC: 0,7/6
- Fox: 0,4/4
- CBS: 0,4/3
- ABC: 0,3/2
- The CW: 0,1/1
NBC
08:00 - 'Chicago Med': 6.660.000 [0,65/5] (2º)
09:00 - 'Chicago Fire': 7.210.000 [0,77/6] (1º)
10:00 - 'Chicago PD: 6.080.000 [0,68/6] (1º)
Fox
08:00 - 'The Masked Singer': 3.830.000 [0,63/5] (3º)
09:00 - 'Domino Masters': 1.560.000 [0,33/3] (2º)
CBS
08:00 - 'Survivor': 5.430.000 [0,86/7] (1º)
09:00 - 'Beyond the Edge': 2.210.000 [0,28/2] (3º)
10:00 - 'Good Sam': 1.740.000 [0,20/2] (3º)
ABC
08:00 - 'The Goldbergs': 2.970.000 [0,49/4] (4º)
08:30 - 'The Wonder Years': 1.880.000 [0,31/2] (4º)
09:00 - 'The Conners' (R): 1.870.000 [0,26/2] (4º)
09:30 - 'Home Economics': 1.710.000 [0,28/2] (4º)
10:00 - 'A Million Little Things': 1.810.000 [0,26/2] (2º)
The CW
08:00 - 'Freddie Mercury: The Final Act (8-10 p.m.)': 890.000 [0,11/1] (5º)