'The Conners' regresa fuerte, pero no puede vencer en espectadores a 'NCIS'

'Los Conner'
Adultos 18-49
NBC: 1,0/5
CBS: 0,9/5
FOX: 0,6/3
ABC: 0,5/3
The CW: 0,3/1
ABC
08:00 - 'The Conners': 5.410.000 [1,0/5] (2º)
08:30 - 'Bless This Mess': 3.280.000 [0,6/3] (4º)
09:00 - 'Mixed-ish': 2.370.000 [0,5/3] (4º)
09:30 - 'Black-ish': 2.230.000 [0,5/2] (4º)
10:00 - 'Emergence': 1.980.000 [0,3/2] (3º)
NBC
08:00 - 'Ellen's Game of Games': 4.700.000 [1,0/5] (3º)
09:00 - 'This Is Us': 6.500.000 [1,4/7] (1º)
10:00 - 'New Amsterdam': 4.700.000 [0,7/4] (2º)
CBS
08:00 - 'NCIS': 11.230.000 [1,0/6] (1º)
09:00 - 'FBI': 9.200.000 [0,9/4] (2º)
10:00 - 'FBI: Most Wanted': 6.550.000 [0,7/4] (1º)
Fox
08:00 - 'The Resident': 3.980.000 [0,7/4] (4º)
09:00 - 'Gordon Ramsay's 24 Hours to Hell and Back': 2.120.000 [0,6/3] (3º)
The CW
08:00 - 'Arrow': 920.000 [0,3/2] (5º)
09:00 - 'DC's Legends of Tomorrow': 720.000 [0,2/1] (º)
