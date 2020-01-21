Notificaciones

AUDIENCIAS EEUU 21 DE ENERO

'The Conners' regresa fuerte, pero no puede vencer en espectadores a 'NCIS'

'This Is Us' lidera su franja con soltura y se convierte en lo más seguido del día.

Miércoles 22 Enero 2020
'Los Conner' regresa tras las vacaciones de Navidad y lo hace con 1 punto, empatando así con 'Navy. Investigación criminal' y 'Ellen's Game of Games'. Sin embargo, no logra liderar la franja, pues 'NCIS' la dobla en espectadores con más de 11 millones. En cuanto a la franja de las 9, 'This Is Us' mantiene sus datos con un 1,4, liderando con holgura su franja y el día. Por otro lado, 'Arrow' y 'Legends of Tomorrow' caen en sus respectivas franjas. La primera pierde -0,2 puntos, anotando un 0,3; mientras, la segunda cede -0,3, por lo que firma un 0,2. Ambas se quedan por debajo del millón de espectadores.

Adultos 18-49

NBC: 1,0/5

CBS: 0,9/5

FOX: 0,6/3

ABC: 0,5/3

The CW: 0,3/1

ABC

08:00 - 'The Conners': 5.410.000 [1,0/5] (2º)

08:30 - 'Bless This Mess': 3.280.000 [0,6/3] (4º)

09:00 - 'Mixed-ish': 2.370.000 [0,5/3] (4º)

09:30 - 'Black-ish': 2.230.000 [0,5/2] (4º)

10:00 - 'Emergence': 1.980.000 [0,3/2] (3º)

NBC

08:00 - 'Ellen's Game of Games': 4.700.000 [1,0/5] (3º)

09:00 - 'This Is Us': 6.500.000 [1,4/7] (1º)

10:00 - 'New Amsterdam': 4.700.000 [0,7/4] (2º)

CBS

08:00 - 'NCIS': 11.230.000 [1,0/6] (1º)

09:00 - 'FBI': 9.200.000 [0,9/4] (2º)

10:00 - 'FBI: Most Wanted': 6.550.000 [0,7/4] (1º)

Fox

08:00 - 'The Resident': 3.980.000 [0,7/4] (4º)

09:00 - 'Gordon Ramsay's 24 Hours to Hell and Back': 2.120.000 [0,6/3] (3º)

The CW

08:00 - 'Arrow': 920.000 [0,3/2] (5º)

09:00 - 'DC's Legends of Tomorrow': 720.000 [0,2/1] (º)

