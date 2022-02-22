La noche americana vivió el debut de diferentes espacios en la pequeña pantalla; sin embargo, fue la NBC quien consiguió llevarse el triunfo. Al comienzo del horario de máxima audiencia, 'America's Got Talent Extreme' alcanzó un rating del 0,7 para colgarse la medalla de oro frente a 'The Bachelor' (0,6). Un par de horas después, la misma cadena desplegaba las alfombras para dar la bienvenida a 'The Endgame' (0,4), consiguiendo un mayor número de espectadores que 'Celebrity Big Brother' (0,4) desde la CBS.

'America's Got Talent: Extreme'

Adultos 18-49

NBC: 0,6/5

ABC: 0,5/4

Fox: 0,5/4

CBS: 0,4/3

The CW: 0,2/1

NBC

08:00 - 'America's Got Talent: Extreme' (Estreno) (8-10 p.m.): 4.330.000 [0,7] (1º)

10:00 - 'The Endgame' (Estreno): 3.200.000 [0,4] (1º)

ABC

08:00 - 'The Bachelor' (8-10 p.m.): 3.320.000 [0,6] (2º)

10:00 - 'Promised Land': 1.580.000 [0,2] (4º)

Fox

08:00 - '9-1-1: Lone Star': 4.940.000 [0,5] (2º)

09:00 - 'The Cleaning Lady': 2.960.000 [0,4] (1º)

CBS

08:00 - 'The Neighborhood' (R): 3.760.000 [0,5] (4º)

08:30 - 'Bob Hearts Abishola' (R): 3.110.000 [0,4] (4º)

09:00 - 'Celebrity Big Brother' (9-11 p.m.): 2.360.000 [0,4] (4º)

The CW

08:00 - 'All American': 680.000 [0,2] (5º)

09:00 - 'All American: Homecoming' (Estreno): 470.000 [0,1] (5º)