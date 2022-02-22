FormulaTV
Conectar

AUDIENCIAS EE.UU. 21 DE FEBRERO

Los estrenos de 'America's Got Talent Extreme' y 'The Endgame' asaltan el liderazgo e impulsan a la NBC

Las otras ofertas de la noche terminaron sin opciones, aunque 'The Bachelor' se quedó cerca.

Los estrenos de 'America's Got Talent Extreme' y 'The Endgame' asaltan el liderazgo e impulsan a la NBC©NBC
Por RedacciónPublicado: Martes 22 Febrero 2022 18:46 (hace 1 hora)

Audiencias Lunes 21 de Febrero de 2022

  • logoantena3

    15,1%

  • logotelecinco

    14,2%

  • logolasexta

    8,7%

  • logola1

    8,2%

  • logocuatro

    5,3%

  • logola2

    2,9%

  • logofdf

    2,7%

  • logonova

    2,7%

  • logo13tv

    2,5%

  • logoenergy

    2,0%

  • logoparamountchannel

    1,9%

  • logodivinity

    1,8%

  • logomega-espana

    1,7%

  • logoneox

    1,5%

  • logoatreseries

    1,5%

  • logodiscoverymax

    1,5%

  • logogol-television

    1,2%

  • logodkiss

    1,1%

  • logocanal24horas

    1,1%

  • logoclan

    0,8%

  • logoten

    0,8%

  • logoboing

    0,6%

  • logoreal-madrid-tv

    0,5%

  • logobemadtv

    0,4%

  • logodisney-channel

    0,3%

  • logoteledeporte

    0,3%

La noche americana vivió el debut de diferentes espacios en la pequeña pantalla; sin embargo, fue la NBC quien consiguió llevarse el triunfo. Al comienzo del horario de máxima audiencia, 'America's Got Talent Extreme' alcanzó un rating del 0,7 para colgarse la medalla de oro frente a 'The Bachelor' (0,6). Un par de horas después, la misma cadena desplegaba las alfombras para dar la bienvenida a 'The Endgame' (0,4), consiguiendo un mayor número de espectadores que 'Celebrity Big Brother' (0,4) desde la CBS.

'America's Got Talent: Extreme'

'America's Got Talent: Extreme'

Adultos 18-49

  • NBC: 0,6/5
  • ABC: 0,5/4
  • Fox: 0,5/4
  • CBS: 0,4/3
  • The CW: 0,2/1

NBC

08:00 - 'America's Got Talent: Extreme' (Estreno) (8-10 p.m.): 4.330.000 [0,7] (1º)

10:00 - 'The Endgame' (Estreno): 3.200.000 [0,4] (1º)

ABC

08:00 - 'The Bachelor' (8-10 p.m.): 3.320.000 [0,6] (2º)

10:00 - 'Promised Land': 1.580.000 [0,2] (4º)

Fox

08:00 - '9-1-1: Lone Star': 4.940.000 [0,5] (2º)

09:00 - 'The Cleaning Lady': 2.960.000 [0,4] (1º)

CBS

08:00 - 'The Neighborhood' (R): 3.760.000 [0,5] (4º)

08:30 - 'Bob Hearts Abishola' (R): 3.110.000 [0,4] (4º)

09:00 - 'Celebrity Big Brother' (9-11 p.m.): 2.360.000 [0,4] (4º)

The CW

08:00 - 'All American': 680.000 [0,2] (5º)

09:00 - 'All American: Homecoming' (Estreno): 470.000 [0,1] (5º)

Ver todos los comentarios

Recomendamos

Síguenos

Noticias relacionadas