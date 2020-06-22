ABC lidera con la entrevista a John Bolton y CBS destaca con '60 Minutes'

John Bolton
Adultos 18-49
ABC: 0,5/3
CBS: 0,3/2
NBC: 0,3/2
Fox: 0,2/1
The CW: 0,1/1
ABC
07:00 - 'Celebrity Family Feud' (R): 3.470.000 [0,5/3] (2º)
08:00 - 'John Legend and Family: A Bigger Love Father’s Day': 3.300.000 [0,4/3] (1º)
09:00 - 'The Room Where It Happened: ABC News Special with John Bolton': 6.140.000 [0,7/5] (1º)
10:00 - 'The Match Game': 3.080.000 [0,4/3] (1º)
CBS
07:00 - '60 Minutes': 6.970.000 [0,6/5] (1º)
08:00 - 'United We Sing: A Grammy Salute to Unsung Heroes' (8-10 p.m.): 2.810.000 [0,2/1] (3º)
10:00 - 'NCIS: New Orleans' (R): 2.400.000 [0,2/1] (3º)
NBC
07:00 - 'Hollywood Game Night': 1.700.000 [0,3/2] (3º)
08:00 - 'The Titan Games' (R): 1.450.000 [0,3/2] (2º)
09:00 - 'America's Got Talent' (9-11 p.m) (R): 2.050.000 [0,4/2] (2º)
Fox
07:00 - 'Last Man Standing' (R): 919.000 [0,2/1] (4º)
07:30 - 'Duncanville' (R): 534.000 [0,1/1] (4º)
08:00 - 'The Simpsons' (R): 788.000 [0,2/1] (4º)
08:30 - 'Bless the Harts' (R): 656.000 [0,2/1] (4º)
09:00 - 'Bob's Burgers' (R): 725.000 [0,2/1] (4º)
09:30 - 'Family Guy' (R): 886.000 [0,3/2] (4º)
The CW
08:00 - 'Stargirl' (R): 376.000 [0,1/0] (5º)
09:00 - 'Supergirl' (R): 327.000 [0,1/0] (5º)
