ABC lidera con la entrevista a John Bolton y CBS destaca con '60 Minutes'

ABC: 0,5/3

CBS: 0,3/2

NBC: 0,3/2

Fox: 0,2/1

The CW: 0,1/1

ABC

07:00 - 'Celebrity Family Feud' (R): 3.470.000 [0,5/3] (2º)

08:00 - 'John Legend and Family: A Bigger Love Father’s Day': 3.300.000 [0,4/3] (1º)

09:00 - 'The Room Where It Happened: ABC News Special with John Bolton': 6.140.000 [0,7/5] (1º)

10:00 - 'The Match Game': 3.080.000 [0,4/3] (1º)