'Friday Night SmackDown!' y 'Juneteenth: A Celebration of Overcoming' reinan en una noche modesta

'Juneteenth: A Celebration of Overcoming'
Adultos 18-49
Fox: 0,5/4
ABC: 0,5/4
NBC: 0,3/2
CBS: 0,3/2
The CW: 0,1/1
Fox
08:00 - 'Friday Night SmackDown!' (8-10 p.m.): 2.090.000 [0,5/4] (2º)
ABC
08:00 - 'Juneteenth: A Celebration of Overcoming': 3.360.000 [0,5/4] (1º)
09:00 - '20/20' (9-11 p.m.): 3.050.000 [0,4/3] (2º)
CBS
08:00 - 'All Rise' (R): 2.950.000 [0,3/2] (3º)
09:00 - 'MacGyver' (R): 3.100.000 [0,3/2] (3º)
10:00 - 'Magnum P.I.' (R): 3.400.000 [0,3/2] (2º)
NBC
08:00 - 'World Of Dance' (R): 1.800.000 [0,3/2] (4º)
09:00 - 'The Wall' (R): 1.930.000 [0,3/2] (4º)
10:00 - 'Dateline': 2.090.000 [0,3/2] (3º)
The CW
08:00 - 'Masters of Illusion': 707.000 [0,2/1] (5º)
09:00 - 'Whose Line Is it Anyway' (R): 630.000 [0,1/1] (5º)
