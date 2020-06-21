Notificaciones

AUDIENCIAS EEUU 19 DE JUNIO

'Friday Night SmackDown!' y 'Juneteenth: A Celebration of Overcoming' reinan en una noche modesta

'Masters of Illusion' mejora levemente, mientras que 'Dateline' baja.

Redacción Domingo 21 Junio 2020 10:58 (hace 1 hora)
  • logotelecinco

    16,3%

  • logoantena3

    11,4%

  • logolasexta

    7,3%

  • logola1

    7,2%

  • logocuatro

    4,9%

  • logola2

    3,1%

  • logofdf

    3,0%

  • logonova

    2,8%

  • logoneox

    2,5%

  • logoenergy

    2,4%

  • logo13tv

    2,1%

  • logodiscoverymax

    1,8%

  • logoparamountchannel

    1,8%

  • logoboing

    1,7%

  • logodivinity

    1,7%

  • logoclan

    1,6%

  • logoatreseries

    1,5%

  • logomega-espana

    1,3%

  • logodkiss

    1,2%

  • logodisney-channel

    1,0%

  • logogol-television

    0,9%

  • logocanal24horas

    0,9%

  • logoten

    0,5%

  • logobemadtv

    0,5%

  • logoreal-madrid-tv

    0,3%

  • logoteledeporte

    0,2%

'Juneteenth: A Celebration of Overcoming'

Adultos 18-49

Fox: 0,5/4

ABC: 0,5/4

NBC: 0,3/2

CBS: 0,3/2

The CW: 0,1/1

Fox

08:00 - 'Friday Night SmackDown!' (8-10 p.m.): 2.090.000 [0,5/4] (2º)

ABC

08:00 - 'Juneteenth: A Celebration of Overcoming': 3.360.000 [0,5/4] (1º)

09:00 - '20/20' (9-11 p.m.): 3.050.000 [0,4/3] (2º)

CBS

08:00 - 'All Rise' (R): 2.950.000 [0,3/2] (3º)

09:00 - 'MacGyver' (R): 3.100.000 [0,3/2] (3º)

10:00 - 'Magnum P.I.' (R): 3.400.000 [0,3/2] (2º)

NBC

08:00 - 'World Of Dance' (R): 1.800.000 [0,3/2] (4º)

09:00 - 'The Wall' (R): 1.930.000 [0,3/2] (4º)

10:00 - 'Dateline': 2.090.000 [0,3/2] (3º)

The CW

08:00 - 'Masters of Illusion': 707.000 [0,2/1] (5º)

09:00 - 'Whose Line Is it Anyway' (R): 630.000 [0,1/1] (5º)

