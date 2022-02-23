'Jeopardy! National College Championship'

Adultos 18-49

· ABC: 0,5/4

· CBS: 0,5/4

· NBC: 0,5/4

· Fox: 0,3/2

· The CW: 0,1/1

ABC

08:00 - 'Jeopardy! National College Championship' (Final): 5.450.000 [0,7] (1º)

09:00 - 'Abbott Elementary': 2.850.000 [0,6] (2º)

09:30 - 'Black-ish': 1.940.000 [0,4] (3º)

10:00 - 'To Tell The Truth' (Estreno): 1.820.000 [0,3] (3º)

CBS

08:00 - 'FBI': 7.100.000 [0,6] (2º)

09:00 - 'FBI: International': 5.920.000 [0,5] (3º)

10:00 - 'FBI: Most Wanted': 5.480.000 [0,5] (1º)

NBC

08:00 - 'American Auto': 1.980.000 [0,4] (3º)

08:30 - 'Grand Crew': 1.480.000 [0,3] (4º)

09:00 - 'This Is Us': 4.280.000 [0,7] (1º)

10:00 - 'New Amsterdam': 2.800.000 [0,3] (2º)

Fox

08:00 - 'The Resident': 3.020.000 [0,3] (4º)

09:00 - 'The Real Dirty Dancing' (Final): 1.350.000 [0,2] (4º)

The CW

08:00 - 'Superman & Lois': 790.000 [0,2] (5º)

09:00 - 'Naomi': 500.000 [0,1] (5º)