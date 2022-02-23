FormulaTV
Conectar

AUDIENCIAS EEUU 22 DE FEBRERO

'Jeopardy!' crece con su final, mientras que 'The Real Dirty Dancing' se mantiene a la baja

'To Tell The Truth' regresa a ABC de manera discreta, empatando con 'New Amsterdam'.

'Jeopardy!' crece con su final, mientras que 'The Real Dirty Dancing' se mantiene a la baja©ABC
Por RedacciónPublicado: Miércoles 23 Febrero 2022 18:50 (hace 1 hora)

Audiencias Martes 22 de Febrero de 2022

  • logoantena3

    15,3%

  • logotelecinco

    13,8%

  • logolasexta

    9,7%

  • logola1

    8,3%

  • logocuatro

    5,1%

  • logola2

    2,7%

  • logofdf

    2,7%

  • logonova

    2,6%

  • logo13tv

    2,3%

  • logoenergy

    2,2%

  • logomega-espana

    1,8%

  • logodivinity

    1,8%

  • logoatreseries

    1,6%

  • logoneox

    1,6%

  • logodiscoverymax

    1,4%

  • logoparamountchannel

    1,4%

  • logodkiss

    1,1%

  • logocanal24horas

    1,0%

  • logogol-television

    0,8%

  • logoclan

    0,8%

  • logoten

    0,8%

  • logoboing

    0,7%

  • logobemadtv

    0,5%

  • logoreal-madrid-tv

    0,4%

  • logodisney-channel

    0,3%

  • logoteledeporte

    0,3%

'Jeopardy! National College Championship'

'Jeopardy! National College Championship'

Adultos 18-49

· ABC: 0,5/4

· CBS: 0,5/4

· NBC: 0,5/4

· Fox: 0,3/2

· The CW: 0,1/1

ABC

08:00 - 'Jeopardy! National College Championship' (Final): 5.450.000 [0,7] (1º)

09:00 - 'Abbott Elementary': 2.850.000 [0,6] (2º)

09:30 - 'Black-ish': 1.940.000 [0,4] (3º)

10:00 - 'To Tell The Truth' (Estreno): 1.820.000 [0,3] (3º)

CBS

08:00 - 'FBI': 7.100.000 [0,6] (2º)

09:00 - 'FBI: International': 5.920.000 [0,5] (3º)

10:00 - 'FBI: Most Wanted': 5.480.000 [0,5] (1º)

NBC

08:00 - 'American Auto': 1.980.000 [0,4] (3º)

08:30 - 'Grand Crew': 1.480.000 [0,3] (4º)

09:00 - 'This Is Us': 4.280.000 [0,7] (1º)

10:00 - 'New Amsterdam': 2.800.000 [0,3] (2º)

Fox

08:00 - 'The Resident': 3.020.000 [0,3] (4º)

09:00 - 'The Real Dirty Dancing' (Final): 1.350.000 [0,2] (4º)

The CW

08:00 - 'Superman & Lois': 790.000 [0,2] (5º)

09:00 - 'Naomi': 500.000 [0,1] (5º)

Ver todos los comentarios

Recomendamos

Síguenos

Noticias relacionadas