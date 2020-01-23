Lo nuevo de 'Station 19' es estrena como líder, pese a la subida de 'Last Man Standing'

'Station 19'
Adultos 18-49
FOX: 0,6/4
CBS: 0,5/3
NBC: 0,5/3
The CW: 0,2/1
ABC
08:00 - 'Station 19' (Estreno): 6.980.000 [1,2/7] (1º)
09:00 - 'Grey's Anatomy': 6.650.000 [1,4/7] (1º)
10:00 - 'A Million Little Things': 4.200.000 [0,8/4] (1º)
Fox
08:00 - 'Last Man Standing': 4.450.000 [0,8/5] (2º)
08:30 - 'Outmatched' (Estreno): 3.230.000 [0,7/4] (2º)
09:00 - 'Deputy': 3.180.000 [0,5/3] (3º)
CBS
08:00 - 'Young Sheldon': 5.580.000 [0,7/4] (3º)
08:30 - 'The Unicorn': 3.880.000 [0,4/3] (4º)
09:00 - 'Young Sheldon' (Reposición): 4.120.000 [0,5/3] (2º)
09:30- 'Mom': 3.970.000 [0,5/3] (2º)
10:00- 'The Gayle King Grammy Special' (Especial): 2.630.000 [0,3/2] (2º)
NBC
08:00 - 'Superstore': 2.730.000 [0,7/4] (4º)
08:30 - 'The Good Place': 2.110.000 [0,6/3] (3º)
09:00 - 'Will & Grace': 2.300.000 [0,5/3] (4º)
09:30 - 'Perfect Harmony' (Final): 1.420.000 [0,3/2] (3º)
10:00 - 'Law & Order: SVU' (Reposición): 2.390.000 [0,4/3] (2º)
The CW
08:00 - 'Supernatural': 1.020.000 [0,2/1] (5º)
09:00 - 'Legacies': 720.000 [0,2/1] (5º)
