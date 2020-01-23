Notificaciones

AUDIENCIAS EEUU 23 DE ENERO

Lo nuevo de 'Station 19' es estrena como líder, pese a la subida de 'Last Man Standing'

'Outmatched' tiene un buen estreno en FOX, aunque es eclipsada por la última apuesta de ABC, que se corona como la cadena más vista de la noche.

'Station 19'

'Station 19'

Adultos 18-49

ABC: 1,1/6

FOX: 0,6/4

CBS: 0,5/3

NBC: 0,5/3

The CW: 0,2/1

ABC

08:00 - 'Station 19' (Estreno): 6.980.000 [1,2/7] (1º)

09:00 - 'Grey's Anatomy': 6.650.000 [1,4/7] (1º)

10:00 - 'A Million Little Things': 4.200.000 [0,8/4] (1º)

Fox

08:00 - 'Last Man Standing': 4.450.000 [0,8/5] (2º)

08:30 - 'Outmatched' (Estreno): 3.230.000 [0,7/4] (2º)

09:00 - 'Deputy': 3.180.000 [0,5/3] (3º)

CBS

08:00 - 'Young Sheldon': 5.580.000 [0,7/4] (3º)

08:30 - 'The Unicorn': 3.880.000 [0,4/3] (4º)

09:00 - 'Young Sheldon' (Reposición): 4.120.000 [0,5/3] (2º)

09:30- 'Mom': 3.970.000 [0,5/3] (2º)

10:00- 'The Gayle King Grammy Special' (Especial): 2.630.000 [0,3/2] (2º)

NBC

08:00 - 'Superstore': 2.730.000 [0,7/4] (4º)

08:30 - 'The Good Place': 2.110.000 [0,6/3] (3º)

09:00 - 'Will & Grace': 2.300.000 [0,5/3] (4º)

09:30 - 'Perfect Harmony' (Final): 1.420.000 [0,3/2] (3º)

10:00 - 'Law & Order: SVU' (Reposición): 2.390.000 [0,4/3] (2º)

The CW

08:00 - 'Supernatural': 1.020.000 [0,2/1] (5º)

09:00 - 'Legacies': 720.000 [0,2/1] (5º)

Comentarios y social

