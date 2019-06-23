'Highwire Live in Times Square With Nik Wallenda' arrasa en una noche sin mucha competencia

'Highwire Live in Times Square With Nik Wallenda'

Al comienzo del prime time estadounidense del domingo,, que cosecha el mismo dato. Curiosamente, la segunda emisión del programa periodístico de CBS queda como tercera opción de los espectadores, a pesar de repetir el mismo rating.

Y es que a esa hora comienza 'Highwire Live in Times Square With Nik Wallenda', especial que se lleva la cuota de pantalla más alta de la noche con un 0,8, con lo que lidera durante las franjas que ocupa. Peor le va a 'Premier Boxing Champion', que se queda en un 0,3 en su emisión más vista, superando a penas a las emisiones de The CW, que se sitúan en todo momento en el 0,1.

ABC: 0,7/ 4

NBC: 0,5/ 3

CBS: 0,4/ 2

FOX: 0,3/ 2

CW: 0,1/ 1

CBS

ABC

08:00 - 'Highwire Live in Times Square With Nik Wallenda' (8-10 p.m.) (Especial): 5.250.000 [0,8/4] (1º)

NBC

Fox

The CW

08:00 - 'Burden of Truth': 470.000 [0,1/0] (5º)

09:00 - 'Whose Line Is It Anyway?' (R): 430.000 [0,1/1] (5º)

09:30 - 'Whose Line Is It Anyway?' (R): 520.000 [0,1/1] (5º)