Notificaciones

AUDIENCIAS EEUU 23 DE JUNIO

'Highwire Live in Times Square With Nik Wallenda' arrasa en una noche sin mucha competencia

'Premier Boxing Champion' obtiene un dato muy bajo y apenas supera a la programación de The CW.

Redacción Lunes 24 Junio 2019 18:56 (hace 1 hora)
  • logotelecinco

    16,8%

  • logola1

    9,5%

  • logoantena3

    8,8%

  • logocuatro

    5,6%

  • logolasexta

    5,1%

  • logola2

    2,9%

  • logofdf

    2,9%

  • logoenergy

    2,6%

  • logoneox

    2,5%

  • logo13tv

    2,5%

  • logoclan

    2,3%

  • logoparamountchannel

    2,2%

  • logonova

    2,1%

  • logodivinity

    1,8%

  • logomega-espana

    1,6%

  • logodiscoverymax

    1,6%

  • logoboing

    1,4%

  • logogol-television

    1,3%

  • logoatreseries

    1,1%

  • logodkiss

    1,0%

  • logodisney-channel

    0,9%

  • logocanal24horas

    0,8%

  • logoteledeporte

    0,8%

  • logoreal-madrid-tv

    0,8%

  • logobemadtv

    0,5%

  • logoten

    0,3%

'Highwire Live in Times Square With Nik Wallenda'

'Highwire Live in Times Square With Nik Wallenda'

Al comienzo del prime time estadounidense del domingo, '60 minutes' consigue liderar con apenas un 0,5, aunque empatando con 'America's Funniest Home Videos', que cosecha el mismo dato. Curiosamente, la segunda emisión del programa periodístico de CBS queda como tercera opción de los espectadores, a pesar de repetir el mismo rating.

Y es que a esa hora comienza 'Highwire Live in Times Square With Nik Wallenda', especial que se lleva la cuota de pantalla más alta de la noche con un 0,8, con lo que lidera durante las franjas que ocupa. Peor le va a 'Premier Boxing Champion', que se queda en un 0,3 en su emisión más vista, superando a penas a las emisiones de The CW, que se sitúan en todo momento en el 0,1.

Adultos 18-49

ABC: 0,7/ 4

NBC: 0,5/ 3

CBS: 0,4/ 2

FOX: 0,3/ 2

CW: 0,1/ 1

CBS

07:00 - '60 Minutes': 6.990.000 [0,5/3] (1º)

08:00 - '60 Minutes': 6.140.000 [0,5/3] (3º)

09:00 - 'The Good Fight': 3.720.000 [0,3/2] (3º)

10:00 - 'The Good Fight': 3.570.000 [0,3/2] (3º)

ABC

07:00 - 'America's Funniest Home Videos' (R): 3.940.000 [0,5/3] (2º)

08:00 - 'Highwire Live in Times Square With Nik Wallenda' (8-10 p.m.) (Especial): 5.250.000 [0,8/4] (1º)

10:00 - 'Holey Moley' (R): 3.500.000 [0,7/4] (1º)

NBC

07:00 - 'Hollywood Game Night' (R): 1.800.000 [0,3/2] (3º)

08:00 - 'America's Got Talent' (8-10 p.m.) (R): 3.400.000 [0,6/3] (2º)

10:00 - 'New Amsterdam' (R): 2.160.000 [0,4/2] (2º)

Fox

07:00 - 'Premier Boxing Champions': 880.000 [0,2/2] (4º)

08:00 - 'Premier Boxing Champions' (8-10 p.m.): 1.070.000 [0,3/2] (4º)

The CW

08:00 - 'Burden of Truth': 470.000 [0,1/0] (5º)

09:00 - 'Whose Line Is It Anyway?' (R): 430.000 [0,1/1] (5º)

09:30 - 'Whose Line Is It Anyway?' (R): 520.000 [0,1/1] (5º)

Recomendamos

Comentarios y social

avatar
Regístrate en FormulaTV y participa
Crea tu cuenta en FormulaTV en unos segundos. Es gratis y podrás comentar noticias, participar en los foros, puntuar series o hacer amigos con tus mismos gustos. Si ya estás registrado, conéctate.
 
Suplantan la identidad de Ana Rosa Quintana para conseguir fotos de la boda de Belén EstebanSuplantan la identidad de Ana Rosa Quintana para conseguir fotos de la boda de Belén Esteban