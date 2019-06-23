'Highwire Live in Times Square With Nik Wallenda' arrasa en una noche sin mucha competencia

'Highwire Live in Times Square With Nik Wallenda'
Y es que a esa hora comienza 'Highwire Live in Times Square With Nik Wallenda', especial que se lleva la cuota de pantalla más alta de la noche con un 0,8, con lo que lidera durante las franjas que ocupa. Peor le va a 'Premier Boxing Champion', que se queda en un 0,3 en su emisión más vista, superando a penas a las emisiones de The CW, que se sitúan en todo momento en el 0,1.
Adultos 18-49
ABC: 0,7/ 4
NBC: 0,5/ 3
CBS: 0,4/ 2
FOX: 0,3/ 2
CW: 0,1/ 1
CBS
07:00 - '60 Minutes': 6.990.000 [0,5/3] (1º)
08:00 - '60 Minutes': 6.140.000 [0,5/3] (3º)
09:00 - 'The Good Fight': 3.720.000 [0,3/2] (3º)
10:00 - 'The Good Fight': 3.570.000 [0,3/2] (3º)
ABC
07:00 - 'America's Funniest Home Videos' (R): 3.940.000 [0,5/3] (2º)
08:00 - 'Highwire Live in Times Square With Nik Wallenda' (8-10 p.m.) (Especial): 5.250.000 [0,8/4] (1º)
10:00 - 'Holey Moley' (R): 3.500.000 [0,7/4] (1º)
NBC
07:00 - 'Hollywood Game Night' (R): 1.800.000 [0,3/2] (3º)
08:00 - 'America's Got Talent' (8-10 p.m.) (R): 3.400.000 [0,6/3] (2º)
10:00 - 'New Amsterdam' (R): 2.160.000 [0,4/2] (2º)
Fox
07:00 - 'Premier Boxing Champions': 880.000 [0,2/2] (4º)
08:00 - 'Premier Boxing Champions' (8-10 p.m.): 1.070.000 [0,3/2] (4º)
The CW
08:00 - 'Burden of Truth': 470.000 [0,1/0] (5º)
09:00 - 'Whose Line Is It Anyway?' (R): 430.000 [0,1/1] (5º)
09:30 - 'Whose Line Is It Anyway?' (R): 520.000 [0,1/1] (5º)
