Coaches de 'The Voice'
Adultos 18-49
· ABC: 0,6/4
· NBC: 0,6/4
· CBS: 0,4/3
· Fox: 0,3/2
· The CW: 0,1/1
ABC
08:00 - 'The Bachelorette' (8-10 p.m.): 2.600.000 [0,6] (2º)
10:00 - 'Queens': 1.070.000 [0,2] (4º)
NBC
08:00 - 'The Voice': 6.000.000 [0,7] (1º)
09:00 - 'La Brea': 4.190.000 [0,4] (2º)
10:00 - 'New Amsterdam': 3.230.000 [0,37/3] (1º)
CBS
08:00 - 'FBI' (R): 4.910.000 [0,4] (3º)
09:00 - 'FBI: International' (R): 3.360.000 [0,3] (3º)
10:00 - 'FBI: Most Wanted' (R): 3.330.000 [0,3] (2º)
Fox
08:00 - 'The Resident': 2.890.000 [0,3] (4º)
09:00 - 'The Masked Singer' (R): 1.550.000 [0,3] (4º)
The CW
08:00 - 'The Flash': 680.000 [0,1] (5º)
09:00 - 'Riverdale': 350.000 [0,1] (5º)
Recomendamos
Comentarios y social