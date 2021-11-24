Notificaciones

AUDIENCIAS EEUU MARTES 23 DE NOVIEMBRE

'The Voice' se enroca en su liderazgo y, aunque desciende enteros, sigue por delante de 'The Bachelorette'

ABC y NBC terminan la jornada en empate, refiriéndonos a la franja de edad más importante para los anunciantes.

Redacción Miércoles 24 Noviembre 2021 18:28 (hace 1 hora)
Coaches de 'The Voice'

Adultos 18-49

· ABC: 0,6/4

· NBC: 0,6/4

· CBS: 0,4/3

· Fox: 0,3/2

· The CW: 0,1/1

ABC

08:00 - 'The Bachelorette' (8-10 p.m.): 2.600.000 [0,6] (2º)

10:00 - 'Queens': 1.070.000 [0,2] (4º)

NBC

08:00 - 'The Voice': 6.000.000 [0,7] (1º)

09:00 - 'La Brea': 4.190.000 [0,4] (2º)

10:00 - 'New Amsterdam': 3.230.000 [0,37/3] (1º)

CBS

08:00 - 'FBI' (R): 4.910.000 [0,4] (3º)

09:00 - 'FBI: International' (R): 3.360.000 [0,3] (3º)

10:00 - 'FBI: Most Wanted' (R): 3.330.000 [0,3] (2º)

Fox

08:00 - 'The Resident': 2.890.000 [0,3] (4º)

09:00 - 'The Masked Singer' (R): 1.550.000 [0,3] (4º)

The CW

08:00 - 'The Flash': 680.000 [0,1] (5º)

09:00 - 'Riverdale': 350.000 [0,1] (5º)

