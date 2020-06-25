Notificaciones

AUDIENCIAS EEUU 24 JUNIO

'Agents of SHIELD' remonta y 'The 100' cae a uno de sus peores datos

La serie original de The CW firma su tercer peor dato en número de espectadores.

Redacción Jueves 25 Junio 2020 17:55 (hace 3 horas)
  • logotelecinco

    15,7%

  • logoantena3

    11,2%

  • logola1

    7,7%

  • logolasexta

    7,2%

  • logocuatro

    5,1%

  • logola2

    2,9%

  • logonova

    2,6%

  • logofdf

    2,6%

  • logoneox

    2,5%

  • logoenergy

    2,5%

  • logo13tv

    2,3%

  • logodivinity

    2,1%

  • logoclan

    1,9%

  • logoparamountchannel

    1,7%

  • logomega-espana

    1,6%

  • logoboing

    1,6%

  • logodiscoverymax

    1,5%

  • logoatreseries

    1,4%

  • logodkiss

    1,1%

  • logodisney-channel

    1,1%

  • logocanal24horas

    1,0%

  • logogol-television

    0,7%

  • logobemadtv

    0,6%

  • logoten

    0,4%

  • logoreal-madrid-tv

    0,3%

  • logoteledeporte

    0,2%

'Agents of SHIELD'

'Agents of SHIELD'

Adultos 18-49

NBC: 0,4/3

Fox: 0,4/3

CBS: 0,3/2

ABC: 0,3/2

The CW: 0,1/1

NBC

08:00 - 'Chicago Med' (R): 3.850.000 [0,4/3] (1º)

09:00 - 'Chicago Fire' (R): 3.620.000 [0,4/2] (1º)

10:00 - 'Chicago PD' (R): 3.690.000 [0,4/3] (1º)

Fox

08:00 - 'MasterChef' (R): 1.480.000 [0,4/3] (4º)

09:00 - 'Ultimate Tag': 1.560.000 [0,4/3] (3º)

CBS

08:00 - 'Game On!': 3.000.000 [0,4/3] (3º)

09:00 - 'SEAL Team' (R): 2.290.000 [0,3/2] (4º)

10:00 - 'S.W.A.T.' (R): 2.410.000 [0,3/2] (2º)

ABC

08:00 - 'Taking the Stage' (8-10 p.m.): 3.150.000 [0,4/3] (2º)

10:00 - 'Marvel's Agents of SHIELD': 1.580.000 [0,3/2] (3º)

The CW

08:00 - 'The 100': 589.000 [0,1/1] (5º)

09:00 - 'Bulletproof': 344.000 [0,1/0] (5º)

Recomendamos

Comentarios y social

avatar
Regístrate en FormulaTV y participa
Crea tu cuenta en FormulaTV en unos segundos. Es gratis y podrás comentar noticias, participar en los foros, puntuar series o hacer amigos con tus mismos gustos. Si ya estás registrado, conéctate.
 
El zasca de Ana Rosa a Marta Nebot: "Si tú y yo estuviéramos de acuerdo, tendríamos que ir al médico"El zasca de Ana Rosa a Marta Nebot: "Si tú y yo estuviéramos de acuerdo, tendríamos que ir al médico"