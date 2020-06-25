'Agents of SHIELD' remonta y 'The 100' cae a uno de sus peores datos

'Agents of SHIELD'
Adultos 18-49
NBC: 0,4/3
Fox: 0,4/3
CBS: 0,3/2
ABC: 0,3/2
The CW: 0,1/1
NBC
08:00 - 'Chicago Med' (R): 3.850.000 [0,4/3] (1º)
09:00 - 'Chicago Fire' (R): 3.620.000 [0,4/2] (1º)
10:00 - 'Chicago PD' (R): 3.690.000 [0,4/3] (1º)
Fox
08:00 - 'MasterChef' (R): 1.480.000 [0,4/3] (4º)
09:00 - 'Ultimate Tag': 1.560.000 [0,4/3] (3º)
CBS
08:00 - 'Game On!': 3.000.000 [0,4/3] (3º)
09:00 - 'SEAL Team' (R): 2.290.000 [0,3/2] (4º)
10:00 - 'S.W.A.T.' (R): 2.410.000 [0,3/2] (2º)
ABC
08:00 - 'Taking the Stage' (8-10 p.m.): 3.150.000 [0,4/3] (2º)
10:00 - 'Marvel's Agents of SHIELD': 1.580.000 [0,3/2] (3º)
The CW
08:00 - 'The 100': 589.000 [0,1/1] (5º)
09:00 - 'Bulletproof': 344.000 [0,1/0] (5º)
Recomendamos
Comentarios y social