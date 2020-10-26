Notificaciones

AUDIENCIAS EEUU 25 OCTUBRE

La NLF en NBC arrebata el liderazgo a Fox con su World Series

'Supermarket Sweep' baja respecto a su estreno de temporada, pero es lo más fuerte de ABC.

Redacción Lunes 26 Octubre 2020 17:54 (hace 3 horas)
Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals

Adultos 18-49

NBC: 3,1/16

Fox: 1,8/9

CBS: 1,4/7

ABC: 0,6/3

The CW: 0,1/0

NBC

07:00 - 'Football Night in America' (part one): 5.490.000 [1,4/8] (3º)

07:30 - 'Football Night in America' (part two): 7.680.000 [2,2/12] (2º)

08:00 - 'Football Night in America' (part three): 10.250.000 [3/15] (1º)

08:30 - 'Sunday Night Football (Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals)' (8:30-11 p.m.): 11.320.000 [3,4/18] (1º)

Fox

07:00 - 'World Series, Game 4': 6.400.000 [1,8/10] (2º)

08:00 - 'World Series, Game 5' (8-11 p.m.): 7.460.000 [1,8/9.5] (2º)

CBS

07:00 - 'NLF': 16.730.000 [3,6/19] (1º)

07:30 - '60 Minutes': 15.320.000 [2,3/12] (1º)

08:00 - 'Movie: Scream' (8-11 p.m.) (R): 1.910.000 [0,4/2] (4º)

ABC

07:00 - 'America's Funniest Home Videos': 4.660.000 [0,7/3] (4º)

08:00 - 'Supermarket Sweep': 3.470.000 [0,8/4] (3º)

09:00 - 'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire': 3.460.000 [0,6/3] (3º)

10:00 - 'Card Sharks': 2.240.000 [0,3/2] (3º)

The CW

08:00 - 'Pandora': 384.000 [0,1/0] (5º)

09:00 - 'Whose Line Is It Anyway?' (R): 511.000 [0,1/0] (5º)

