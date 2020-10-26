La NLF en NBC arrebata el liderazgo a Fox con su World Series

NBC: 3,1/16

Fox: 1,8/9

CBS: 1,4/7

ABC: 0,6/3

The CW: 0,1/0

NBC

08:00 - 'Football Night in America' (part three): 10.250.000 [3/15] (1º)

07:30 - 'Football Night in America' (part two): 7.680.000 [2,2/12] (2º)

07:00 - 'Football Night in America' (part one): 5.490.000 [1,4/8] (3º)

Fox

CBS

ABC

07:00 - 'America's Funniest Home Videos': 4.660.000 [0,7/3] (4º)

08:00 - 'Supermarket Sweep': 3.470.000 [0,8/4] (3º)

09:00 - 'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire': 3.460.000 [0,6/3] (3º)

10:00 - 'Card Sharks': 2.240.000 [0,3/2] (3º)