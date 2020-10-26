La NLF en NBC arrebata el liderazgo a Fox con su World Series

Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals
Adultos 18-49
NBC: 3,1/16
Fox: 1,8/9
CBS: 1,4/7
ABC: 0,6/3
The CW: 0,1/0
NBC
07:00 - 'Football Night in America' (part one): 5.490.000 [1,4/8] (3º)
07:30 - 'Football Night in America' (part two): 7.680.000 [2,2/12] (2º)
08:00 - 'Football Night in America' (part three): 10.250.000 [3/15] (1º)
08:30 - 'Sunday Night Football (Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals)' (8:30-11 p.m.): 11.320.000 [3,4/18] (1º)
Fox
07:00 - 'World Series, Game 4': 6.400.000 [1,8/10] (2º)
08:00 - 'World Series, Game 5' (8-11 p.m.): 7.460.000 [1,8/9.5] (2º)
CBS
07:00 - 'NLF': 16.730.000 [3,6/19] (1º)
07:30 - '60 Minutes': 15.320.000 [2,3/12] (1º)
08:00 - 'Movie: Scream' (8-11 p.m.) (R): 1.910.000 [0,4/2] (4º)
ABC
07:00 - 'America's Funniest Home Videos': 4.660.000 [0,7/3] (4º)
08:00 - 'Supermarket Sweep': 3.470.000 [0,8/4] (3º)
09:00 - 'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire': 3.460.000 [0,6/3] (3º)
10:00 - 'Card Sharks': 2.240.000 [0,3/2] (3º)
The CW
08:00 - 'Pandora': 384.000 [0,1/0] (5º)
09:00 - 'Whose Line Is It Anyway?' (R): 511.000 [0,1/0] (5º)
