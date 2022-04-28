FormulaTV
AUDIENCIAS EEUU 26 DE ABRIL

'Judge Steve Harvey' se despide con mínimo y 'This Is Us' se mantiene estable en su liderazgo

'To Tell the Truth' llegue a su fin en ABC como última opción de su franja.

Por RedacciónPublicado: Jueves 28 Abril 2022 13:43 (hace 1 hora)

Audiencias Martes 26 de Abril de 2022

  • logoantena3

    14,3%

  • logotelecinco

    12,8%

  • logola1

    9,2%

  • logolasexta

    6,8%

  • logocuatro

    4,2%

  • logonova

    2,8%

  • logola2

    2,5%

  • logofdf

    2,4%

  • logoenergy

    2,3%

  • logodivinity

    2,2%

  • logo13tv

    2,1%

  • logomega-espana

    1,9%

  • logoparamountchannel

    1,8%

  • logoneox

    1,8%

  • logoatreseries

    1,8%

  • logodiscoverymax

    1,7%

  • logogol-television

    1,5%

  • logocanal24horas

    1,1%

  • logodkiss

    0,9%

  • logoten

    0,7%

  • logoclan

    0,6%

  • logobemadtv

    0,6%

  • logoboing

    0,5%

  • logoteledeporte

    0,5%

  • logoreal-madrid-tv

    0,5%

  • logodisney-channel

    0,4%

Adultos 18-49

  • CBS: 0,5/4
  • NBC: 0,5/4
  • ABC: 0,3/3
  • Fox: 0,3/2
  • The CW: 0,1/1
'To Tell the Truth'

'To Tell the Truth'

CBS

08:00 - 'FBI': 7.560.000 [0,55/5] (1º)

09:00 - 'FBI: International': 6.100.000 [0,49/4] (2º)

10:00 - 'FBI: Most Wanted': 5.440.000 [0,47/4] (1º)

NBC

08:00 - 'Young Rock': 2.140.000 [0,40/4] (3º)

08:30 - 'Mr. Mayor': 1.700.000 [0,31/3] (4º)

09:00 - 'This Is Us': 4.930.000 [0,84/7] (1º)

10:00 - 'New Amsterdam': 3.280.000 [0,37/3] (2º)

ABC

08:00 - 'Judge Steve Harvey': 3.330.000 [0,41/3] (2º)

09:00 - 'Judge Steve Harvey' (Final): 2.690.000 [0,34/3] (3º)

10:00 - 'To Tell the Truth' (Final): 2.160.000 [0,30/3] (3º)

Fox

08:00 - 'The Resident': 3.050.000 [0,37/3] (4º)

09:00 - 'Name That Tune': 1.350.000 [0,28/2] (4º)

The CW

08:00 - 'Superman & Lois': 830.000 [0,18/2] (5º)

09:00 - 'Naomi': 450.000 [0,06/1] (5º)

