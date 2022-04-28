Adultos 18-49

CBS: 0,5/4

NBC: 0,5/4

ABC: 0,3/3

Fox: 0,3/2

The CW: 0,1/1

'To Tell the Truth'

CBS

08:00 - 'FBI': 7.560.000 [0,55/5] (1º)

09:00 - 'FBI: International': 6.100.000 [0,49/4] (2º)

10:00 - 'FBI: Most Wanted': 5.440.000 [0,47/4] (1º)

NBC

08:00 - 'Young Rock': 2.140.000 [0,40/4] (3º)

08:30 - 'Mr. Mayor': 1.700.000 [0,31/3] (4º)

09:00 - 'This Is Us': 4.930.000 [0,84/7] (1º)

10:00 - 'New Amsterdam': 3.280.000 [0,37/3] (2º)

ABC

08:00 - 'Judge Steve Harvey': 3.330.000 [0,41/3] (2º)

09:00 - 'Judge Steve Harvey' (Final): 2.690.000 [0,34/3] (3º)

10:00 - 'To Tell the Truth' (Final): 2.160.000 [0,30/3] (3º)

Fox

08:00 - 'The Resident': 3.050.000 [0,37/3] (4º)

09:00 - 'Name That Tune': 1.350.000 [0,28/2] (4º)

The CW

08:00 - 'Superman & Lois': 830.000 [0,18/2] (5º)

09:00 - 'Naomi': 450.000 [0,06/1] (5º)