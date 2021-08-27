Salón de 'Big Brother'
Adultos 18-49
· CBS: 0,5/4
· ABC: 0,3/2
· NBC: 0,3/2
· Fox: 0,3/2
· The CW: 0,1/1
CBS
08:00 - 'Big Brother': 3.790.000 [0,9] (1º)
09:00 - 'The Neighborhood' (R): 1.900.000 [0,3] (1º)
09:00 - 'B Positive' (R): 1.700.000 [0,3] (1º)
10:00 - 'Bull' (R): 1.770.000 [0,2] (1º)
Fox
08:00 - 'MasterChef' (R): 1.300.000 [0,3] (4º)
09:00 - 'Call Me Kat' (R): 980.000 [0,2] (3º)
09:30 - 'Call Me Kat' (R): 1.020.000 [0,2] (3º)
NBC
08:00 - 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine': 1.830.000 [0,4] (2º)
08:30 - 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine': 1.380.000 [0,3] (4º)
09:00 - 'Making It' (Final): 1.450.000 [0,2] (2º)
10:00 - 'Law & Order: Organized Crime' (R): 1.250.000 [0,3] (3º)
ABC
08:00 - 'Holey Moley' (R): 2.230.000 [0,3] (3º)
09:00 - 'When Nature Calls with Helen Mirren': 1.260.000 [0,2] (4º)
10:00 - 'The Hustler' (R): 1.320.000 [0,3] (2º)
The CW
08:00 - 'Coroner' (Estreno): 770.000 [0,1] (5º)
09:00 - 'The Outpost': 480.000 [0,1] (5º)
