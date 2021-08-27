Notificaciones

AUDIENCIAS EEUU JEUVES 26 DE AGOSTO

'Big Brother' no cesa en copar la emisión más vista de la noche frente a 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine'

El reality por excelencia consigue otra victoria en la CBS.

Redacción Viernes 27 Agosto 2021
Salón de 'Big Brother'

Adultos 18-49

· CBS: 0,5/4

· ABC: 0,3/2

· NBC: 0,3/2

· Fox: 0,3/2

· The CW: 0,1/1

CBS

08:00 - 'Big Brother': 3.790.000 [0,9] (1º)

09:00 - 'The Neighborhood' (R): 1.900.000 [0,3] (1º)

09:00 - 'B Positive' (R): 1.700.000 [0,3] (1º)

10:00 - 'Bull' (R): 1.770.000 [0,2] (1º)

Fox

08:00 - 'MasterChef' (R): 1.300.000 [0,3] (4º)

09:00 - 'Call Me Kat' (R): 980.000 [0,2] (3º)

09:30 - 'Call Me Kat' (R): 1.020.000 [0,2] (3º)

NBC

08:00 - 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine': 1.830.000 [0,4] (2º)

08:30 - 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine': 1.380.000 [0,3] (4º)

09:00 - 'Making It' (Final): 1.450.000 [0,2] (2º)

10:00 - 'Law & Order: Organized Crime' (R): 1.250.000 [0,3] (3º)

ABC

08:00 - 'Holey Moley' (R): 2.230.000 [0,3] (3º)

09:00 - 'When Nature Calls with Helen Mirren': 1.260.000 [0,2] (4º)

10:00 - 'The Hustler' (R): 1.320.000 [0,3] (2º)

The CW

08:00 - 'Coroner' (Estreno): 770.000 [0,1] (5º)

09:00 - 'The Outpost': 480.000 [0,1] (5º)

