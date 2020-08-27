'Big Brother' mejora y lidera con solvencia la noche

CBS: 0,6/4

NBC: 0,4/3

Fox: 0,4/2

ABC: 0,3/2

The CW: 0,1/0

CBS

09:00 - 'Tough As Nails': 2.890.000 [0,5/3] (1º)

NBC

09:00 - 'Ellen's Game of Games' (R): 2.550.000 [0,4/2] (2º)

08:00 - 'America's Got Talent': 4.950.000 [0,6/4] (2º)

Fox

ABC

09:00 - 'The Conners' (R): 1.830.000 [0,3/2] (4º)

08:30 - 'The Goldbergs' (R): 2.060.000 [0,4/3] (3º)

08:00 - 'United We Fall': 3.130.000 [0,5/3] (3º)

The CW

08:00 - 'The Women in Film Presents: Make it Work!': 389.000 [0,1/1] (5º)

09:00 - 'Coroner': 575.000 [0,1/0] (5º)