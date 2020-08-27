'Big Brother' mejora y lidera con solvencia la noche

'Big Brother'
Adultos 18-49
CBS: 0,6/4
NBC: 0,4/3
Fox: 0,4/2
ABC: 0,3/2
The CW: 0,1/0
CBS
08:00 - 'Big Brother': 4.240.000 [1,1/8] (1º)
09:00 - 'Tough As Nails': 2.890.000 [0,5/3] (1º)
10:00 - 'Republican National Convention': 1.640.000 [0,3/2] (2º)
NBC
08:00 - 'America's Got Talent': 4.950.000 [0,6/4] (2º)
09:00 - 'Ellen's Game of Games' (R): 2.550.000 [0,4/2] (2º)
10:00 - 'Republican National Convention': 2.110.000 [0,3/2] (1º)
Fox
08:00 - 'MasterChef' (R): 1.320.000 [0,3/2] (4º)
09:00 - 'MasterChef' (R): 1.490.000 [0,4/2] (3º)
ABC
08:00 - 'United We Fall': 3.130.000 [0,5/3] (3º)
08:30 - 'The Goldbergs' (R): 2.060.000 [0,4/3] (3º)
09:00 - 'The Conners' (R): 1.830.000 [0,3/2] (4º)
09:30 - 'American Housewife' (R): 1.490.000 [0,3/2] (4º)
10:00 - 'Republican National Convention': 1.490.000 [0,2/1] (3º)
The CW
08:00 - 'The Women in Film Presents: Make it Work!': 389.000 [0,1/1] (5º)
09:00 - 'Coroner': 575.000 [0,1/0] (5º)
