AUDIENCIAS EEUU 26 DE AGOSTO

'Big Brother' mejora y lidera con solvencia la noche

La convención republicana no logra gran atención en las tres principales networks.

Redacción Jueves 27 Agosto 2020 18:18 (hace 1 hora)
'Big Brother'

'Big Brother'

Adultos 18-49

CBS: 0,6/4

NBC: 0,4/3

Fox: 0,4/2

ABC: 0,3/2

The CW: 0,1/0

CBS

08:00 - 'Big Brother': 4.240.000 [1,1/8] (1º)

09:00 - 'Tough As Nails': 2.890.000 [0,5/3] (1º)

10:00 - 'Republican National Convention': 1.640.000 [0,3/2] (2º)

NBC

08:00 - 'America's Got Talent': 4.950.000 [0,6/4] (2º)

09:00 - 'Ellen's Game of Games' (R): 2.550.000 [0,4/2] (2º)

10:00 - 'Republican National Convention': 2.110.000 [0,3/2] (1º)

Fox

08:00 - 'MasterChef' (R): 1.320.000 [0,3/2] (4º)

09:00 - 'MasterChef' (R): 1.490.000 [0,4/2] (3º)

ABC

08:00 - 'United We Fall': 3.130.000 [0,5/3] (3º)

08:30 - 'The Goldbergs' (R): 2.060.000 [0,4/3] (3º)

09:00 - 'The Conners' (R): 1.830.000 [0,3/2] (4º)

09:30 - 'American Housewife' (R): 1.490.000 [0,3/2] (4º)

10:00 - 'Republican National Convention': 1.490.000 [0,2/1] (3º)

The CW

08:00 - 'The Women in Film Presents: Make it Work!': 389.000 [0,1/1] (5º)

09:00 - 'Coroner': 575.000 [0,1/0] (5º)

