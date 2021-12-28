El Cowboys-Washington de la NFL arrasa en una noche de resaca navideña

Cowboys-Washington
Adultos 18-49
NBC
07:00 - 'Football Night in America': 6.900.000 [1,7]
08:30 - 'NFL: Washington v. Cowboys' (8:30-11 p.m.): 13.000.000 [3,4] (1º)
CBS
07:00 - 'NFL Overrun': Por anunciar
07:30 - '60 Minutes': 8.310.000 [1,2] (2º)
08:30 - 'The Equalizer' (R): 3.570.000 [0,5] (2º)
09:30 - 'The Equalizer' (R): 2.910.000 [0,3] (2º)
10:30 - 'The Equalizer' (R): Por anunciar
Fox
07:00 - 'Merry Elfin' Christmas: Bye, Bye 2021!': 1.720.000 [0,4]
08:00 - 'The Simpsons' (R): 1.100.000 [0.3] (4º)
08:30 - 'The Great North' (R): 720.000 [0.2] (4º)
09:00 - 'Bob's Burgers' (R): 740.000 [0.2] (4º)
09:30 - 'Family Guy' (R): 740.000 [0.2] (4º)
ABC
07:00 - 'America's Funniest Home Videos' (R): 3.740.000 [0,4]
08:00 - 'Celebrity Wheel of Fortune' (R): 3.040.000 [0.3] (3º)
09:00 - 'Supermarket Sweep' (R): 1.580.000 [0,2] (3º)
10:00 - 'The Rookie' (R): 1.070.000 [0,1] (3º)
The CW
08:00 - 'Legends of the Hidden Temple' (R): 210.000 [0,0] (5º)
09:00 - 'Penn & Teller: Fool Us' (R): 350.000 [0,0] (5º)
