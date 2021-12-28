Notificaciones
EXCLUSIVA Tráiler de 'Cuenca', el nuevo spin-off de 'La Casa de Papel'

AUDIENCIAS EEUU 26 DICIEMBRE

El Cowboys-Washington de la NFL arrasa en una noche de resaca navideña

El fútbol americano golpea de nuevo en el prime time de NBC del domingo.

Redacción Martes 28 Diciembre 2021 11:33 (hace 2 horas)
  • logoantena3

    11,8%

  • logotelecinco

    11,6%

  • logola1

    10,3%

  • logolasexta

    6,1%

  • logocuatro

    5,2%

  • logola2

    3,7%

  • logo13tv

    2,8%

  • logofdf

    2,7%

  • logoneox

    2,4%

  • logoparamountchannel

    1,9%

  • logoenergy

    1,9%

  • logodiscoverymax

    1,7%

  • logonova

    1,6%

  • logoatreseries

    1,6%

  • logodivinity

    1,6%

  • logomega-espana

    1,5%

  • logoboing

    1,2%

  • logoclan

    1,0%

  • logocanal24horas

    1,0%

  • logodkiss

    0,8%

  • logodisney-channel

    0,8%

  • logobemadtv

    0,7%

  • logogol-television

    0,6%

  • logoreal-madrid-tv

    0,6%

  • logoteledeporte

    0,4%

  • logoten

    0,4%

Cowboys-Washington

Cowboys-Washington

Adultos 18-49

NBC

07:00 - 'Football Night in America': 6.900.000 [1,7]

08:30 - 'NFL: Washington v. Cowboys' (8:30-11 p.m.): 13.000.000 [3,4] (1º)

CBS

07:00 - 'NFL Overrun': Por anunciar

07:30 - '60 Minutes': 8.310.000 [1,2] (2º)

08:30 - 'The Equalizer' (R): 3.570.000 [0,5] (2º)

09:30 - 'The Equalizer' (R): 2.910.000 [0,3] (2º)

10:30 - 'The Equalizer' (R): Por anunciar

Fox

07:00 - 'Merry Elfin' Christmas: Bye, Bye 2021!': 1.720.000 [0,4]

08:00 - 'The Simpsons' (R): 1.100.000 [0.3] (4º)

08:30 - 'The Great North' (R): 720.000 [0.2] (4º)

09:00 - 'Bob's Burgers' (R): 740.000 [0.2] (4º)

09:30 - 'Family Guy' (R): 740.000 [0.2] (4º)

ABC

07:00 - 'America's Funniest Home Videos' (R): 3.740.000 [0,4]

08:00 - 'Celebrity Wheel of Fortune' (R): 3.040.000 [0.3] (3º)

09:00 - 'Supermarket Sweep' (R): 1.580.000 [0,2] (3º)

10:00 - 'The Rookie' (R): 1.070.000 [0,1] (3º)

The CW

08:00 - 'Legends of the Hidden Temple' (R): 210.000 [0,0] (5º)

09:00 - 'Penn & Teller: Fool Us' (R): 350.000 [0,0] (5º)

Recomendamos

Comentarios y social

avatar
Regístrate en FormulaTV y participa
Crea tu cuenta en FormulaTV en unos segundos. Es gratis y podrás comentar noticias, participar en los foros, puntuar series o hacer amigos con tus mismos gustos. Si ya estás registrado, conéctate.
 
María Eizaguirre presentará 'El programa que quieres' en Televisión EspañolaMaría Eizaguirre presentará 'El programa que quieres' en Televisión Española