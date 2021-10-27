Notificaciones

AUDIENCIAS EEUU 26 OCTUBRE

El béisbol '2021 World Series Game 1' en Fox se marca un home run

Tras el encuentro deportivo de béisbol, 'The Voice' se coloca en segunda posición con casi 6,5 millones de espectadores.

Redacción Miércoles 27 Octubre 2021 18:41 (hace 41 minutos)
'2021 World Series Game 1'

NBC

08:00 - 'The Voice': 6.440.000 [0,7] (2º)

09:00 - 'La Brea': 5.050.000 [0,6] (2º)

10:00 - 'New Amsterdam': 3.570.000 [0,4] (3º)

ABC

08:00 - 'The Bachelorette' (8-10 p.m.): 2.720.000 [0,6] (3º)

10:00 - 'Queens': 1.470.000 [0,3] (1º)

Fox

08:00 - '2021 World Series Game 1' (8-11 p.m.): 10.460.000 [2,3] (1º)

CBS

08:00 - 'FBI' (R): 4.130.000 [0,4] (4º)

09:00 - 'FBI: International' (R): 3.200.000 [0,3] (4º)

10:00 - 'FBI: Most Wanted' (R): 3.100.000 [0,3] (4º)

The CW

08:00 - 'Stargirl': 600.000 [0,1] (5º)

09:00 - 'Supergirl': 410.000 [0,1] (5º)

