AUDIENCIAS EEUU 27 ABRIL

Fox desbanca a NBC impulsada por '9-1-1' y el final de 'Prodigal Son'

'The Voice' pierde el liderazgo a pesar de superar los seis millones de espectadores.

Redacción Martes 28 Abril 2020 17:50 (hace 2 horas)

Adultos 18-49

Fox: 0,9/5

NBC: 0,8/4

ABC: 0,5/3

CBS: 0,4/2

CW: 0,2/1

NBC

08:00 - 'The Voice' (8-10 p.m.): 6.630.000 [0,9/5] (2º)

10:00 - 'Songland': 3.440.000 [0,6/3] (1º)

Fox

08:00 - '9-1-1': 6.580.000 [1,2/6] (1º)

09:00 - 'Prodigal Son' (Final): 3.530.000 [0,7/4] (2º)

CBS

08:00 - 'The Neighborhood' (R): 4.910.000 [0,6/3] (3º)

08:30 - 'Bob Hearts Abishola' (R): 4.180.000 [0,5/3] (4º)

09:00 - 'All Rise' (R): 3.580.000 [0,4/2] (4º)

10:00 - 'Bull' (R): 4.410.000 [0,4/2] (3º)

ABC

08:00 - 'The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart' (8-10 p.m.): 2.860.000 [0,6/3] (4º)

10:00 - 'The Baker and the Beauty': 2.460.000 [0,5/3] (2º)

The CW

08:00 - 'Whose Line Is it Anyway?': 960.000 [0,2/1] (5º)

09:00 - 'Roswell, New Mexico': 780.000 [0,2/1] (5º)

