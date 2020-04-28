Fox desbanca a NBC impulsada por '9-1-1' y el final de 'Prodigal Son'

'Prodigal Son'
Adultos 18-49
Fox: 0,9/5
NBC: 0,8/4
ABC: 0,5/3
CBS: 0,4/2
CW: 0,2/1
NBC
08:00 - 'The Voice' (8-10 p.m.): 6.630.000 [0,9/5] (2º)
10:00 - 'Songland': 3.440.000 [0,6/3] (1º)
Fox
08:00 - '9-1-1': 6.580.000 [1,2/6] (1º)
09:00 - 'Prodigal Son' (Final): 3.530.000 [0,7/4] (2º)
CBS
08:00 - 'The Neighborhood' (R): 4.910.000 [0,6/3] (3º)
08:30 - 'Bob Hearts Abishola' (R): 4.180.000 [0,5/3] (4º)
09:00 - 'All Rise' (R): 3.580.000 [0,4/2] (4º)
10:00 - 'Bull' (R): 4.410.000 [0,4/2] (3º)
ABC
08:00 - 'The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart' (8-10 p.m.): 2.860.000 [0,6/3] (4º)
10:00 - 'The Baker and the Beauty': 2.460.000 [0,5/3] (2º)
The CW
08:00 - 'Whose Line Is it Anyway?': 960.000 [0,2/1] (5º)
09:00 - 'Roswell, New Mexico': 780.000 [0,2/1] (5º)
