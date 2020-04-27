Notificaciones
AUDIENCIAS EEUU 26 DE ABRIL

'American Idol' lidera a la baja y 'God Friended Me' echa el cierre en la media de su segunda temporada

'God Friended Me' se despide tras dos temporadas en CBS superando los 6 millones de espectadores y un 0,5 de rating.

Redacción Lunes 27 Abril 2020 19:04 (hace 3 horas)

'God Friended Me'

Adultos 18-49

ABC: 0,8/4

CBS: 0,6/3

NBC: 0,4/2

Fox: 0,4/2

The CW: 0,2/1

ABC

07:00 - 'America's Funniest Home Videos' (R): 3.430.000 [0,6/3] (2º)

08:00 - 'American Idol': (8-10 p.m): 6.040.000 [1,0/5] (1º)

10:00 - 'The Rookie': 4.960.000 [0,7/3] (1º)

CBS

07:00 - '60 Minutes': 10.730.000 [0,9/5] (1º)

08:00 - 'God Friended Me': 6.400.000 [0,5/3] (2º)

09:00 - 'God Friended Me' (Final): 6.230.000 [0,6/3] (2º)

09:00 - 'NCIS: Los Angeles': 5.970.000 [0,5/2] (2º)

10:00 - 'NCIS: New Orleans': 5.420.000 [0,6/3] (2º)

NBC

07:00 - 'Little Bog Shots': 3.060.000 [0,3/2] (3º)

08:00 - 'The Wall': 2.700.000 [0,4/2] (4º)

09:00 - 'Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist': 1.810.000 [0,4/2] (4º)

10:00 - 'Good Girls': 1.880.000 [0,4/2] (3º)

Fox

07:00 - 'The Simpsons' (R): 888.000 [0,3/2] (3º)

07:30 - 'Bob's Burger' (R): 855.000 [0,3/2] (3º)

08:00 - 'The Simpsons': 1.350.000 [0,5/2] (3º)

08:30 - 'Bob's Burger': 972.000 [0,4/2] (4º)

09:00 - 'Bob's Burger' (R): 1.330.000 [0,5/3] (2º)

09:30 - 'Bob's Burger' (R): 1.500.000 [0,2/1] (2º)

The CW

08:00 - 'Batwoman' (R): 668.000 [0,1/1] (5º)

09:00 - 'Supergirl' (R): 355.000 [0,1/0] (5º)

