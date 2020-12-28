'The Masked Dancer' logra buenos resultados en su estreno en Fox en una noche dominada por el fútbol

El estreno de 'The Masked Dancer' logró convencer a la audiencia

NBC: 3,2/18

Fox: 1,7/9

CBS: 0,4/2

ABC: 0,4/2

The CW: 0,1/1

NBC

08:00 - 'Sunday Night Football (Tennessee Titans at Green Bay Packers)' (8-11 p.m.): 14.310.000 [3,9/21] (1º)

07:30 - 'Football Night in America' (part two): 7.720.000 [1,8/10] (2º)

07:00 - 'Football Night in America' (part one): 5.840.000 [1,3/7] (2º)

Fox

08:00 - 'The Mask Dancer' (Premiere): 4.120.000 [1,0/5] (2º)

07:30 - 'The OT': 10.740.000 [2,9/16] (1º)

CBS

09:00 - 'NCIS: New Orleans' (R): 2.950.000 [0,3/2] (3º)

ABC

The CW

08:00 - 'Penn & Teller: Try This at Home' (R): 419.500 [0,1/0] (5º)

09:00 - 'The Outpost': 330.000 [0,1/0] (5º)