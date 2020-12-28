'The Masked Dancer' logra buenos resultados en su estreno en Fox en una noche dominada por el fútbol

El estreno de 'The Masked Dancer' logró convencer a la audiencia
Adultos 18-49
NBC: 3,2/18
Fox: 1,7/9
CBS: 0,4/2
ABC: 0,4/2
The CW: 0,1/1
NBC
07:00 - 'Football Night in America' (part one): 5.840.000 [1,3/7] (2º)
07:30 - 'Football Night in America' (part two): 7.720.000 [1,8/10] (2º)
08:00 - 'Sunday Night Football (Tennessee Titans at Green Bay Packers)' (8-11 p.m.): 14.310.000 [3,9/21] (1º)
Fox
07:00 - 'NFL Overrun': 16.020.000 [4,1/23] (1º)
07:30 - 'The OT': 10.740.000 [2,9/16] (1º)
08:00 - 'The Mask Dancer' (Premiere): 4.120.000 [1,0/5] (2º)
09:00 - '2021 Fox Winter Preview: 1.740.000 [1,0/5] (2º)
09:30 - 'Family Guy' (R): 1.130.000 [0,3/2] (2º)
CBS
07:00 - '60 Minutes': 6.705.000 [0,6/3] (3º)
08:00 - 'NCIS: Los Angeles (R)': 3.380.000 [0,3/2] (4º)
09:00 - 'NCIS: New Orleans' (R): 2.950.000 [0,3/2] (3º)
10:00 - 'NCIS' (R): 2.605.000 [0,3/2] (2º)
ABC
07:00 - 'America's Funniest Home Videos' (R) (7-9 p.m.): 3.542.500 [0,5/3] (3º)
09:00 - 'Supermarket Sweep' (R) (9-11 p.m.): 1.640.500 [0,2/2] (3º)
The CW
08:00 - 'Penn & Teller: Try This at Home' (R): 419.500 [0,1/0] (5º)
09:00 - 'The Outpost': 330.000 [0,1/0] (5º)
Recomendamos
Comentarios y social