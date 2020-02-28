La ventisca de 'Anatomía de Grey' y 'Estación 19' mantiene a ABC en lo más alto

'Anatomía de Grey'
Adultos 18-49
Fox: 0,6/3
CBS: 0,5/3
NBC: 0,5/3
The CW: 0,1/1
ABC
08:00 - 'Station 19': 6.550.000 [1,0/6] (1º)
09:00 - 'Grey's Anatomy': 5.970.000 [1,1/6] (1º)
10:00 - 'A Million Little Things': 3.720.000 [0,6/4] (1º)
CBS
08:00 - 'Young Sheldon' (R): 6.060.000 [0,7/4] (2º)
08:30 - 'The Unicorn' (R): 4.170.000 [0,7/4] (2º)
09:00 - 'Mom' (R): 4.400.000 [0,5/3] (3º)
09:30 - 'Carol's Second Act' (R): 3.750.000 [0,4/2] (3º)
10:00 - 'Tommy': 4.640.000 [0,5/3] (3º)
Fox
08:00 - 'Last Man Standing': 4.090.000 [0,7/4] (3º)
08:30 - 'Outmatched': 2.480.000 [0,7/4] (3º)
09:00 - 'Deputy': 3.640.000 [0,6/3] (2º)
NBC
08:00 - 'Superstore': 2.600.000 [0,6/4] (4º)
08:30 - 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine': 1.760.000 [0,6/4] (4º)
09:00 - 'Will & Grace': 2.060.000 [0,4/2] (4º)
09:30 - 'Indebted': 1.490.000 [0,4/2] (4º)
10:00 - 'Law & Order: SVU': 3.280.000 [0,6/4] (2º)
The CW
08:00 - 'Katy Keene': 488.000 [0,1/1] (5º)
09:00 - 'Legacies' (R): 305.000 [0,1/1] (5º)
