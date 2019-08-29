'Big Brother' se mantiene como líder de la noche del jueves

'Big Brother'
También hubo igualdad entre ABC y NBC. La primera, tras el final de 'Holey Moley', apostó por una doble emisión de 'Reef Break', que registró de máxima 0,9 puntos de rating y más de cuatro millones de espectadores de media. A la segunda no le fue tan bien. Sin ir más lejos, la reposición de 'The Wall' perdió -0,2 de cuota de pantalla, así como el liderato en su horario a favor del ya citado 'MasterChef'.
Adultos 18-49
CBS: 1,1/6
FOX: 1,1/6
ABC: 0,8/4
NBC: 0,8/4
The CW: 0,3/2
CBS
08:00 - 'The Big Bang Theory' (R): 5.680.000 [1,0/6] (2º)
08:30 - 'Young Sheldon' (R): 5.720.000 [1,1/6] (1º)
09:00 - 'Big Brother': 6.140.000 [1,4/8] (1º)
10:00 - 'FBI' (R): 3.910.000 [0,8/5] (1º)
Fox
08:00 - 'MasterChef' (R): 4.600.000 [1,1/6] (1º)
09:00 - 'Spin the Wheel' (R): 4.600.000 [1,1/6] (2º)
ABC
08:00 - 'Holey Moley' (R): 4.260.000 [0,9/5] (3º)
09:00 - 'Reef Break': 4.280.000 [0,9/5] (3º)
10:00 - 'Reef Break': 3.420.000 [0,6/4] (2º)
NBC
08:00 - 'The Wall' (R): 4.680.000 [0,8/5] (4º)
09:00 - 'Hollywood Game Night' (R): 3.780.000 [0,8/4] (4º)
10:00 - 'Law & Order: SVU' (R): 3.300.000 [0,6/4] (3º)
The CW
09:00 - 'The Outpost': 1.210.000 [0,3/2] (5º)
09:30 - 'Two Sentence Horror Stories' (R): 1.080.000 [0,3/2] (5º)
