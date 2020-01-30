Notificaciones

AUDIENCIAS EEUU 29 ENERO

'Mentes criminales' marca máximo de temporada para desbancar a 'Chicago Fire'

La franquicia 'Chicago' pierde fuelle con las reposiciones programadas por NBC.

Redacción Jueves 30 Enero 2020 17:54 (hace 2 horas)

'Mentes criminales'

'Mentes criminales'

Adultos 18-49

CBS: 0,8/4

NBC: 0,6/3

ABC: 0,6/3

FOX: 0,4/2

The CW: 0,2/1

NBC

08:00 - 'Chicago Med' (R): 4.670.000 [0,6/3] (3º)

09:00 - 'Chicago Fire' (R): 8.130.000 [0,6/3] (2º)

10:00 - 'Chicago P.D.' (R): 6.930.000 [0,5/3] 2º)

CBS

08:00 - 'Super Bowl Greatest Commercials 2020' (Especial): 7.150.000 [1,0/5] (1º)

09:00 - 'Criminal Minds': 5.880.000 [0,9/5] (1º)

10:00 - 'S.W.A.T.': 4.4120.000 [0,7/4] (1º)

ABC

08:00 - 'The Goldbergs': 3.980.000 [0,9/5] (2º)

08:30 - 'Schooled': 2.900.000 [0,7/3] (3º)

09:00 - 'Modern Family': 2.550.000 [0,5/3] (3º)

09:30 - 'Single Parents': 2.420.000 [0,5/3] (3º)

10:00 - 'Royal Divide: Harry, Meghan, and The Crown' (Especial): 3.440.000 [0,5/3] (3º)

Fox

08:00 - 'Harry & Meghan: The Royals in Crisis' (Especial): 3.310.000 [0,5/3] (4º)

09:00 - 'Last Man Standing' (R): 2.120.000 [0,4/2] (4º)

09:30 - 'Outmatched' (R): 1.430.000 [0,3/2] (5º)

The CW

08:00 - 'Riverdale': 740.000 [0,2/1] (5º)

09:00 - 'Nancy Drew': 640.000 [0,1/1] (6º)

