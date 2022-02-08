Notificaciones

AUDIENCIAS EEUU 7 FEBRERO

'The Bachelor' queda a la sombra de la retransmisión de los Juegos Olímpicos de Invierno

'9-1-1: Lone Star' empata con el reality de ABC, aunque ambas caen frente a la cobertura olímpica de NBC.

'The Bachelor'

Adultos 18-49

  • NBC: 1,6/12
  • ABC: 0,5/4
  • Fox: 0,5/4
  • CBS: 0,3/2
  • The CW: 0,1/1

NBC

08:00 - '2022 Winter Olympics' (8-11 p.m.): 8.830.000 [1,6] (1º)

ABC

08:00 - 'The Bachelor' (8-10 p.m.): 2.640.000 [0,6] (3º)

10:00 - 'Promised Land': 1.640.000 [0,3] (2º)

Fox

08:00 - '9-1-1: Lone Star': 5.010.000 [0,6] (2º)

09:00 - 'The Cleaning Lady': 3.250.000 [0,4] (3º)

CBS

08:00 - 'The Neighborhood' (R): 3.910.000 [0,4] (4º)

08:30 - 'Bob Hearts Abishola' (R): 3.300.000 [0,3] (4º)

09:00 - 'Celebrity Big Brother': 2.290.000 [0,4] (4º)

10:00 - 'NCIS: Hawai'i' (R): 1.950.000 [0,2] (3º)

The CW

08:00 - 'March': 330.000 [0,1] (5º)

09:00 - '4400': 340.000 [0,1] (5º)

