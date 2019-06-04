'The Bachelorette' se recupera de su caída y logra liderar frente al estreno de 'So You Think You Can Dance'

Adultos 18-49
NBC: 1,4/ 7
FOX: 0,7/ 3
CBS: 0,5/ 2
CW: 0,1/ 1
NBC
08:00 - '2019 Stanley Cup Final' (Especial) (8-11 p.m.): 5.000.000 [1,4/7] (2º)
ABC
08:00 - 'The Bachelorette' (8-10 p.m.): 5.490.000 [1,5/7] (1º)
10:00 - 'Celebrity Family Feud' (R): 3.550.000 [0,8/4] (2º)
FOX
08:00 - 'Beat Shazam': 2.850.000 [0,7/4] (4º)
09:00 - 'So You Think You Can Dance' (Estreno): 2.700.000 [0,7/4] (3º)
CBS
08:00 - 'The Neighborhood' (R): 4.760.000 [0,7/4] (3º)
08:30 - 'Man with a Plan' (R): 3.960.000 [0,6/3] (4º)
09:00 - 'The Code': 4.610.000 [0,5/3] (4º)
10:00 - 'Bull' (R): 4.510.000 [0,5/2] (3º)
The CW
08:00 - 'Masters of Illusion 21st Anniversary Special' (R): 1.020.000 [0,2/1] (5º)
09:00 - 'Burden of Truth' (R): 540.000 [0,1/0] (5º)
