Notificaciones

AUDIENCIAS EEUU 3 DE JUNIO

'The Bachelorette' se recupera de su caída y logra liderar frente al estreno de 'So You Think You Can Dance'

La Final de la Copa Stanley hace buen dato, pero no supera al subidón del programa de ABC.

Redacción Martes 4 Junio 2019 19:15 (hace 3 horas)

Adultos 18-49

NBC: 1,4/ 7

ABC: 1,2/ 6

FOX: 0,7/ 3

CBS: 0,5/ 2

CW: 0,1/ 1

NBC

08:00 - '2019 Stanley Cup Final' (Especial) (8-11 p.m.): 5.000.000 [1,4/7] (2º)

ABC

08:00 - 'The Bachelorette' (8-10 p.m.): 5.490.000 [1,5/7] (1º)

10:00 - 'Celebrity Family Feud' (R): 3.550.000 [0,8/4] (2º)

FOX

08:00 - 'Beat Shazam': 2.850.000 [0,7/4] (4º)

09:00 - 'So You Think You Can Dance' (Estreno): 2.700.000 [0,7/4] (3º)

CBS

08:00 - 'The Neighborhood' (R): 4.760.000 [0,7/4] (3º)

08:30 - 'Man with a Plan' (R): 3.960.000 [0,6/3] (4º)

09:00 - 'The Code': 4.610.000 [0,5/3] (4º)

10:00 - 'Bull' (R): 4.510.000 [0,5/2] (3º)

The CW

08:00 - 'Masters of Illusion 21st Anniversary Special' (R): 1.020.000 [0,2/1] (5º)

09:00 - 'Burden of Truth' (R): 540.000 [0,1/0] (5º)

Recomendamos

Comentarios y social

avatar
Regístrate en FormulaTV y participa
Crea tu cuenta en FormulaTV en unos segundos. Es gratis y podrás comentar noticias, participar en los foros, puntuar series o hacer amigos con tus mismos gustos. Si ya estás registrado, conéctate.
 
Jaime Peñafiel: "Felipe es una buena persona en manos de una mujer que le maltrata"Jaime Peñafiel: "Felipe es una buena persona en manos de una mujer que le maltrata"