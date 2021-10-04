Notificaciones

AUDIENCIAS EEUU 3 OCTUBRE

NBC vuelve a arrasar con la NFL y supera los 20 millones de espectadores

El enfrentamiento entre los New England Patriots y los Tampa Bay Buccaneers se impone contundentemente.

Redacción Lunes 4 Octubre 2021 18:29 (hace 36 minutos)
  • logotelecinco

    13,5%

  • logoantena3

    11,8%

  • logola1

    8,7%

  • logolasexta

    5,9%

  • logocuatro

    4,8%

  • logola2

    2,8%

  • logofdf

    2,6%

  • logoneox

    2,4%

  • logoenergy

    2,3%

  • logo13tv

    2,1%

  • logodivinity

    2,1%

  • logonova

    1,9%

  • logoparamountchannel

    1,6%

  • logodiscoverymax

    1,6%

  • logocanal24horas

    1,5%

  • logoatreseries

    1,5%

  • logomega-espana

    1,3%

  • logodkiss

    1,2%

  • logoboing

    1,2%

  • logogol-television

    1,2%

  • logoclan

    1,1%

  • logoteledeporte

    0,9%

  • logodisney-channel

    0,8%

  • logobemadtv

    0,7%

  • logoten

    0,6%

  • logoreal-madrid-tv

    0,5%

Patriots vs. Buccaneers

Patriots vs. Buccaneers

Adultos 18-49

· NBC: 5,2/32

· CBS: 1,1/7

· Fox: 0,4/3

· ABC: 0,4/3

· The CW: 0,1/0

NBC

07:00 - 'Football Night in America': 10.120.000 [2,6] (2º)

08:00 - 'Football Night in America': 10.120.000 [2,6] (1º)

08:30 - 'NFL: Buccaneers vs. Patriots' (8:30-11 p.m.): 22.420.000 [6,1] (1º)

CBS

07:00 - 'NFL Overrun': 19.260.000 [4,4] (1º)

07:30 - '60 Minutes': 9.930.000 [1,5] (2º)

08:30 - 'Star Trek' (8:30-11 p.m.): 2.310.000 [0,3] (3º)

Fox

07:00 - 'The Simpsons' (R): 1.390.000 [0,5] (3º)

07:30 - 'Bob's Burgers' (R): 1.140.000 [0,4] (4º)

08:00 - 'The Simpsons': 1.430.000 [0,5] (3º)

08:30 - 'The Great North': 950.000 [0,3] (4º)

09:00 - 'Bob's Burgers': 1.120.000 [0,4] (3º)

09:30 - 'Family Guy': 1.220.000 [0,4] (2º)

ABC

07:00 - 'America's Funniest Home Videos' (Estreno): 4.570.000 [0,4] (4º)

08:00 - 'Celebrity Wheel of Fortune': 4.480.000 [0,6] (3º)

09:00 - 'Supermarket Sweep': 2.800.000 [0,4] (2º)

10:00 - 'The Rookie': 2.980.000 [0,3] (3º)

The CW

08:00 - 'iHeartRadio Music Festival Night 2': 340.000 [0,1] (5º)

Recomendamos

Comentarios y social

avatar
Regístrate en FormulaTV y participa
Crea tu cuenta en FormulaTV en unos segundos. Es gratis y podrás comentar noticias, participar en los foros, puntuar series o hacer amigos con tus mismos gustos. Si ya estás registrado, conéctate.
 
La docuserie de Rocío Carrasco de otoño podría peligrar para evitar demandasLa docuserie de Rocío Carrasco de otoño podría peligrar para evitar demandas