El tándem de la franquicia 'Ley y orden' eclipsa al regreso de 'Anatomía de Grey'

'Anatomía de Grey'
Adultos 18-49
· NBC: 0,7/5
· ABC: 0,6/4
· CBS: 0,4/3
· Fox: 0,2/1
· The CW: 0,1/1
NBC
08:00 - 'Law & Order: SVU': 4.710.000 [0,8] (1º)
09:00 - 'Law & Order: Organized Crime' (9-11 p.m.): 4.210.000 [0,7] (2º)
ABC
08:00 - 'Station 19' (Estreno): 4.780.000 [0,7] (2º)
09:00 - 'Grey's Anatomy' (Estreno): 4.630.000 [0,7] (1º)
10:00 - 'Big Sky' (Estreno): 3.130.000 [0,4] (3º)
CBS
08:00 - 'Young Sheldon' (R): 3.620.000 [0,4] (3º)
08:30 - 'Young Sheldon' (R): 3.200.000 [0,4] (3º)
09:00 - 'The Price is Right Celebrates 50 Years' (9-11 p.m.): 3.800.000 [0,5] (3º)
Fox
08:00 - 'The Big Leap' (R): 940.000 [0,2] (4º)
09:00 - 'Our Kind of People' (R): 840.000 [0,2] (4º)
The CW
08:00 - 'Coroner': 750.000 [0,1] (5º)
09:00 - 'The Outpost': 570.000 [0,1] (5º)
