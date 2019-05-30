Notificaciones
ÚLTIMA HORA Robert Pattinson es el nuevo Batman

AUDIENCIAS EEUU 30 DE MAYO

El primer partido de las Finales de la NBA lidera, impulsado también por el programa previo de Jimmy Kimmel

'Elementary' se mantiene primero de su franja tras su vuelta, aunque sufre una pequeña bajada de espectadores.

Redacción Viernes 31 Mayo 2019 18:21 (hace 41 minutos)
  • logotelecinco

    19,7%

  • logoantena3

    11,4%

  • logola1

    9,2%

  • logolasexta

    7,1%

  • logocuatro

    4,4%

  • logofdf

    3,0%

  • logoneox

    2,8%

  • logola2

    2,4%

  • logonova

    2,1%

  • logoenergy

    2,1%

  • logodivinity

    2,0%

  • logo13tv

    1,9%

  • logoparamountchannel

    1,8%

  • logomega-espana

    1,6%

  • logoclan

    1,6%

  • logodiscoverymax

    1,6%

  • logoatreseries

    1,3%

  • logogol-television

    0,9%

  • logoboing

    0,9%

  • logodkiss

    0,8%

  • logocanal24horas

    0,8%

  • logodisney-channel

    0,8%

  • logoten

    0,4%

  • logobemadtv

    0,4%

  • logoteledeporte

    0,2%

  • logoreal-madrid-tv

    0,2%

Kawhi Leonard, en el Game 1 de las Finales de la NBA

Kawhi Leonard, en el Game 1 de las Finales de la NBA

Adultos 18-49

ABC: 3,3/15

CBS: 0,7/3

NBC: 0,4/2

FOX: 0,4/2

CW: 0,2/1

ABC

08:00 - 'Jimmy Kimmel Live: Game Night': 7.500.000 [2,1/12] (1º)

08:30 - 'NBA Countdown': 6.780.000 [2,2/12] (1º)

09:00 - '2019 NBA Finals Game 1' (9-11 p.m.): 10.770.000 [3,9/18] (1º)

CBS

08:00 - 'The Big Bang Theory' (R): 6.040.000 [0,8/5] (2º)

08:30 - 'Young Sheldon' (R): 5.880.000 [0,8/4] (2º)

09:00 - 'Mom' (R): 5.120.000 [0,7/4] (2º)

09:30 - 'Life in Pieces': 4.780.000 [0,7/3] (2º)

10:00 - 'Elementary': 3.870.000 [0,5/3] (1º)

NBC

08:00 - 'A.P. Bio': 2.240.000 [0,4/2] (3º)

08:30 - 'A.P. Bio': 1.670.000 [0,4/2] (3º)

09:00 - 'Abby's': 1.550.000 [0,4/2] (3º)

09:30 - 'Abby's': 1.440.000 [0,3/2] (4º)

10:00 - 'Law & Order: SVU: 2.370.000 [0,3/2] (2)

Fox

08:00 - 'Paradise Hotel' (8-10 p.m.): 1.490.000 [0,4/2] (4º)

The CW

08:00 - 'iZombie': 910.000 [0,2/1] (5º)

09:00 - 'In the Dark': 850.000 [0,2/1] (5º)

Recomendamos

Comentarios y social

avatar
Regístrate en FormulaTV y participa
Crea tu cuenta en FormulaTV en unos segundos. Es gratis y podrás comentar noticias, participar en los foros, puntuar series o hacer amigos con tus mismos gustos. Si ya estás registrado, conéctate.
 
Paz Guerra contesta a las duras declaraciones de Isabel Pantoja en 'Supervivientes': "Vergüenza humana"Paz Guerra contesta a las duras declaraciones de Isabel Pantoja en 'Supervivientes': "Vergüenza humana"