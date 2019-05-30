El primer partido de las Finales de la NBA lidera, impulsado también por el programa previo de Jimmy Kimmel

Kawhi Leonard, en el Game 1 de las Finales de la NBA
Adultos 18-49
CBS: 0,7/3
NBC: 0,4/2
FOX: 0,4/2
CW: 0,2/1
ABC
08:00 - 'Jimmy Kimmel Live: Game Night': 7.500.000 [2,1/12] (1º)
08:30 - 'NBA Countdown': 6.780.000 [2,2/12] (1º)
09:00 - '2019 NBA Finals Game 1' (9-11 p.m.): 10.770.000 [3,9/18] (1º)
CBS
08:00 - 'The Big Bang Theory' (R): 6.040.000 [0,8/5] (2º)
08:30 - 'Young Sheldon' (R): 5.880.000 [0,8/4] (2º)
09:00 - 'Mom' (R): 5.120.000 [0,7/4] (2º)
09:30 - 'Life in Pieces': 4.780.000 [0,7/3] (2º)
10:00 - 'Elementary': 3.870.000 [0,5/3] (1º)
NBC
08:00 - 'A.P. Bio': 2.240.000 [0,4/2] (3º)
08:30 - 'A.P. Bio': 1.670.000 [0,4/2] (3º)
09:00 - 'Abby's': 1.550.000 [0,4/2] (3º)
09:30 - 'Abby's': 1.440.000 [0,3/2] (4º)
10:00 - 'Law & Order: SVU: 2.370.000 [0,3/2] (2)
Fox
08:00 - 'Paradise Hotel' (8-10 p.m.): 1.490.000 [0,4/2] (4º)
The CW
08:00 - 'iZombie': 910.000 [0,2/1] (5º)
09:00 - 'In the Dark': 850.000 [0,2/1] (5º)
