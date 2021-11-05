Notificaciones

AUDIENCIAS EEUU 4 NOVIEMBRE

El fútbol americano sufre un duro tropiezo, pero sigue liderando holgadamente

'Ghosts' se aproxima a su máximo de temporada con su nuevo episodio en CBS.

Jets v. Colts

Jets v. Colts

Adultos 18-49

· Fox: 1,8/14

· NBC: 0,5/4

· CBS: 0,4/3

· ABC: 0,3/2

· The CW: 0,1/1

Fox

08:00 - 'NFL: Jets v. Colts' (8-11 p.m.): 7.710.000 [1,8] (1º)

NBC

08:00 - 'The Blacklist': 3.030.000 [0,3] (4º)

09:00 - 'Law & Order: SVU': 4.260.000 [0,6] (2º)

10:00 - 'Law & Order: Organized Crime': 3.190.000 [0,5] (2º)

CBS

08:00 - 'Young Sheldon': 6.810.000 [0,6] (2º)

08:30 - 'United States of Al': 4.680.000 [0,4] (3º)

09:00 - 'Ghosts': 5.750.000 [0,5] (3º)

09:30 - 'B Positive': 4.240.000 [0,4] (3º)

10:00 - 'Bull': 4.410.000 [0,3] (3º)

ABC

08:00 - 'Queen Family Singalong': 3.400.000 [0,5] (3º)

09:00 - 'Queens' (R): 1.260.000 [0,2] (4º)

10:00 - 'Queens' (R): 990.000 [0,2] (4º)

The CW

08:00 - 'Walker': 1.010.000 [0,1] (5º)

09:00 - 'Legacies': 430.000 [0,1] (5º)

