El fútbol americano sufre un duro tropiezo, pero sigue liderando holgadamente

Adultos 18-49
· Fox: 1,8/14
· NBC: 0,5/4
· CBS: 0,4/3
· ABC: 0,3/2
· The CW: 0,1/1
Fox
08:00 - 'NFL: Jets v. Colts' (8-11 p.m.): 7.710.000 [1,8] (1º)
NBC
08:00 - 'The Blacklist': 3.030.000 [0,3] (4º)
09:00 - 'Law & Order: SVU': 4.260.000 [0,6] (2º)
10:00 - 'Law & Order: Organized Crime': 3.190.000 [0,5] (2º)
CBS
08:00 - 'Young Sheldon': 6.810.000 [0,6] (2º)
08:30 - 'United States of Al': 4.680.000 [0,4] (3º)
09:00 - 'Ghosts': 5.750.000 [0,5] (3º)
09:30 - 'B Positive': 4.240.000 [0,4] (3º)
10:00 - 'Bull': 4.410.000 [0,3] (3º)
ABC
08:00 - 'Queen Family Singalong': 3.400.000 [0,5] (3º)
09:00 - 'Queens' (R): 1.260.000 [0,2] (4º)
10:00 - 'Queens' (R): 990.000 [0,2] (4º)
The CW
08:00 - 'Walker': 1.010.000 [0,1] (5º)
09:00 - 'Legacies': 430.000 [0,1] (5º)
