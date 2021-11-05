'Survivor' se impone a 'The Masked Singer' en una buena noche de la franquicia 'Chicago'

'The Masked Singer'
Adultos 18-49
· NBC: 0,7/5
· Fox: 0,6/5
· CBS: 0,5/4
· ABC: 0,4/3
· The CW: 0,1/1
NBC
08:00 - 'Chicago Med': 6.6170.000 [0,72/5] (3º)
09:00 - 'Chicago Fire': 7.000.000 [0,78/6] (1º)
10:00 - 'Chicago P.D.': 5.580.000 [0,69/6] (1º)
Fox
08:00 - 'The Masked Singer': 4.200.000 [0,92/7] (2º)
09:00 - 'Alter Ego': 1.960.000 [0,37/3] (4º)
CBS
08:00 - 'Survivor': 5.470.000 [0,97/7] (1º)
09:00 - 'Tough As Nails': 2.640.000 [0,37/3] (3º)
10:00 - 'CSI: Vegas': 3.220.000 [0,33/3] (2º)
ABC
08:00 - 'The Goldbergs' : 3.280.000 [0,59/4] (4º)
08:30 - 'The Wonder Years' : 2.230.000 [0,41/3] (4º)
09:00 - 'The Conners': 3.090.000 [0,50/4] (2º)
09:30 - 'Home Economics': 1.850.000 [0,30/2] (4º)
10:00 - 'A Million Little Things': 1.760.000 [0,25/2] (3º)
The CW
08:00 - 'DC's Legends of Tomorrow': 560.000 [0,08/1] (5º)
09:00 - 'Batwoman': 520.000 [0,09/1] (5º)
