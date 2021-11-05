Notificaciones

AUDIENCIAS EEUU 3 NOVIEMBRE

'Survivor' se impone a 'The Masked Singer' en una buena noche de la franquicia 'Chicago'

'The Wonder Years' pierde efectividad en ABC, al igual que el resto de su ficción original.

Redacción Viernes 5 Noviembre 2021 11:04 (hace 1 hora)
'The Masked Singer'

'The Masked Singer'

Adultos 18-49

· NBC: 0,7/5

· Fox: 0,6/5

· CBS: 0,5/4

· ABC: 0,4/3

· The CW: 0,1/1

NBC

08:00 - 'Chicago Med': 6.6170.000 [0,72/5] (3º)

09:00 - 'Chicago Fire': 7.000.000 [0,78/6] (1º)

10:00 - 'Chicago P.D.': 5.580.000 [0,69/6] (1º)

Fox

08:00 - 'The Masked Singer': 4.200.000 [0,92/7] (2º)

09:00 - 'Alter Ego': 1.960.000 [0,37/3] (4º)

CBS

08:00 - 'Survivor': 5.470.000 [0,97/7] (1º)

09:00 - 'Tough As Nails': 2.640.000 [0,37/3] (3º)

10:00 - 'CSI: Vegas': 3.220.000 [0,33/3] (2º)

ABC

08:00 - 'The Goldbergs' : 3.280.000 [0,59/4] (4º)

08:30 - 'The Wonder Years' : 2.230.000 [0,41/3] (4º)

09:00 - 'The Conners': 3.090.000 [0,50/4] (2º)

09:30 - 'Home Economics': 1.850.000 [0,30/2] (4º)

10:00 - 'A Million Little Things': 1.760.000 [0,25/2] (3º)

The CW

08:00 - 'DC's Legends of Tomorrow': 560.000 [0,08/1] (5º)

09:00 - 'Batwoman': 520.000 [0,09/1] (5º)

