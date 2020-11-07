Notificaciones

AUDIENCIAS EEUU 6 DE NOVIEMBRE

'WWE Friday Night Smackdown' lidera y 'American Ninja Warrior' crece en su final de temporada pero no destaca

ABC es la cadena más vista en cuanto a información de las elecciones de Estados Unidos.

Redacción Sábado 7 Noviembre 2020 18:20 (hace 4 horas)
'WWE Friday Night Smackdown'

'WWE Friday Night Smackdown'

Adultos 18-49

Fox: 0,6/4

NBC: 0,5/3

ABC: 0,4/3

CBS: 0,3/2

The CW: 0,1/0

Fox

08:00 - 'WWE Friday Night Smackdown' (8-10 p.m.): 2.200.000 [0,7/4] (1º)

ABC

08:00 - '20/20. Your Voice/Your Vote – Election 2020' (8-10 p.m.): 3.040.000 [0,5/3] (2º)

10:00 - 'Shark Tank': 2.200.000 [0,3/2] (2º)

NBC

08:00 - 'American Ninja Warrior' (Final de temporada) (8-10 p.m.): 2.820.000 [0,5/3] (3º)

10:00 - 'Decision 2020: Election Special': 2.100.000 [0,4/2] (1º)

10:30 - 'Decision 2020: Election Special: Live Coverage of Joe Biden Speech': 1.930.000 [0,4/2] (3º)

CBS

08:00 - 'Greatest #AtHomeVideos': 3.110.000 [0,4/2] (4º)

09:00 - 'Magnum P. I.' (R): 2.480.000 [0,3/2] (4º)

10:00 - 'CBS News 2020: America Decides': 2.210.000 [0,2/1] (3º)

10:30 - 'CBS News 2020: America Decides': Live Coverage of Joe Biden Speech': 2.160.000 [0,2/2] (3º)

The CW

08:00 - 'Masters of Ilision' (R): 495.000 [0,1/1] (5º)

09:00 - 'World's Greatest Animals': 623.000 [0,1/1] (5º)

