AUDIENCIAS EEUU 6 DE OCTUBRE

El partido de la 'NFL Finals' lidera en ABC y 'The FBI Declassified' no brilla en su estreno en CBS

The CW supera el millón de espectadores con el estreno de 'Swamp Thing'.

Redacción Miércoles 7 Octubre 2020 18:18 (hace 3 horas)
'NFL Finals – Game 4 (Miami vs. L.A. Lakers)'

Adultos 18-49

ABC: 1,7/10

NBC: 0,6/4

CBS: 0,4/2

Fox: 0,3/2

The CW: 0,2/1

ABC

08:00 - 'Jimmy Kimmel Live': 4.660.000 [1,3/8] (1º)

08:30 - 'NBA Countdown': 3.710.000 [1,2/7] (1º)

09:00 - 'NFL Finals – Game 4 (Miami vs. L.A. Lakers)' (9 - 11 pm): 5.267.000 [1,8/11] (1º)

NBC

08:00 - 'The Weakest Link': 4.700.000 [0,8/5] (2º)

09:00 - 'Ellen's Game of Games' (Estreno de temporada): 3.455.000 [0,7/4] (2º)

10:00 - 'Transplant': 3.080.000 [0,4/3] (2º)

CBS

08:00 - 'NCIS' (R): 4.975.000 [0,5/3] (3º)

09:00 - 'FBI' (R): 4.370.000 [0,4/2] (3º)

10:30 - 'The FBI Declassified' (Estreno de serie): 3.740.000 [0,4/2] (3º)

Fox

08:00 - 'Cosmos: Possible Words': 1.325.000 [0,3/2] (4º)

09:00 - 'Next' (Estreno de serie): 1.765.000 [0,3/2] (4º)

The CW

08:00 - 'Swamp Thing' (E): 1.116.000 [0,2/1] (5º)

09:00 - 'Whose Line is it Anyway' (R): 589.000 [0,1/1] (5º)

