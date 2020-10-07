El partido de la 'NFL Finals' lidera en ABC y 'The FBI Declassified' no brilla en su estreno en CBS

'NFL Finals – Game 4 (Miami vs. L.A. Lakers)'
Adultos 18-49
ABC: 1,7/10
NBC: 0,6/4
CBS: 0,4/2
Fox: 0,3/2
The CW: 0,2/1
ABC
08:00 - 'Jimmy Kimmel Live': 4.660.000 [1,3/8] (1º)
08:30 - 'NBA Countdown': 3.710.000 [1,2/7] (1º)
09:00 - 'NFL Finals – Game 4 (Miami vs. L.A. Lakers)' (9 - 11 pm): 5.267.000 [1,8/11] (1º)
NBC
08:00 - 'The Weakest Link': 4.700.000 [0,8/5] (2º)
09:00 - 'Ellen's Game of Games' (Estreno de temporada): 3.455.000 [0,7/4] (2º)
10:00 - 'Transplant': 3.080.000 [0,4/3] (2º)
CBS
08:00 - 'NCIS' (R): 4.975.000 [0,5/3] (3º)
09:00 - 'FBI' (R): 4.370.000 [0,4/2] (3º)
10:30 - 'The FBI Declassified' (Estreno de serie): 3.740.000 [0,4/2] (3º)
Fox
08:00 - 'Cosmos: Possible Words': 1.325.000 [0,3/2] (4º)
09:00 - 'Next' (Estreno de serie): 1.765.000 [0,3/2] (4º)
The CW
08:00 - 'Swamp Thing' (E): 1.116.000 [0,2/1] (5º)
09:00 - 'Whose Line is it Anyway' (R): 589.000 [0,1/1] (5º)
