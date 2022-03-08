Audiencias Lunes 7 de Marzo de 2022
15,2%
12,3%
9,3%
8,1%
5,7%
3,2%
2,5%
2,4%
2,4%
2,0%
1,8%
1,6%
1,6%
1,6%
1,5%
1,5%
1,5%
1,5%
1,0%
0,8%
0,7%
0,7%
0,6%
0,4%
0,3%
0,3%
'The Bachelor'
Adultos 18-49
- ABC: 0,7/5
- CBS: 0,5/4
- Fox: 0,5/4
- NBC: 0,4/3
- The CW: 0,2/1
ABC
08:00 - 'The Bachelor' (8-10 p.m.): 3.440.000 [0,7] (1º)
10:00 - 'The Good Doctor': 3.380.000 [0,4] (1º)
NBC
08:00 - 'America's Got Talent: Extreme' (8-10 p.m.): 3.120.000 [0,5] (4º)
10:00 - 'The Endgame': 1.820.000 [0,2] (4º)
Fox
08:00 - '9-1-1: Lone Star': 4.990.000 [0,6] (2º)
09:00 - 'The Cleaning Lady' (9-11 p.m.): 2.900.000 [0,4] (4º)
CBS
08:00 - 'The Neighborhood': 5.840.000 [0,6] (3º)
08:30 - 'Bob Hearts Abishola': 5.600.000 [0,5] (3º)
09:00 - 'NCIS': 7.200.000 [0,5] (2º)
10:00 - 'NCIS: Hawai'i': 5.230.000 [0,4] (3º)
The CW
08:00 - 'All American': 600.000 [0,2] (5º)
09:00 - 'All American: Homecoming': 420.000 [0,1] (5º)