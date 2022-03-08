FormulaTV
AUDIENCIAS EE.UU. 7 DE MARZO

La dupla 'The Bachelor' y 'The Good Doctor' se hace con la victoria y llevan a la ABC al triunfo nocturno

El capítulo de 'NCIS' consigue ser lo más visto, por encima de los 7 millones de espectadores.

La dupla 'The Bachelor' y 'The Good Doctor' se hace con la victoria y llevan a la ABC al triunfo nocturno©ABC
Publicado: Martes 8 Marzo 2022 18:26

Audiencias Lunes 7 de Marzo de 2022

'The Bachelor'

'The Bachelor'

Adultos 18-49

  • ABC: 0,7/5
  • CBS: 0,5/4
  • Fox: 0,5/4
  • NBC: 0,4/3
  • The CW: 0,2/1

ABC

08:00 - 'The Bachelor' (8-10 p.m.): 3.440.000 [0,7] (1º)

10:00 - 'The Good Doctor': 3.380.000 [0,4] (1º)

NBC

08:00 - 'America's Got Talent: Extreme' (8-10 p.m.): 3.120.000 [0,5] (4º)

10:00 - 'The Endgame': 1.820.000 [0,2] (4º)

Fox

08:00 - '9-1-1: Lone Star': 4.990.000 [0,6] (2º)

09:00 - 'The Cleaning Lady' (9-11 p.m.): 2.900.000 [0,4] (4º)

CBS

08:00 - 'The Neighborhood': 5.840.000 [0,6] (3º)

08:30 - 'Bob Hearts Abishola': 5.600.000 [0,5] (3º)

09:00 - 'NCIS': 7.200.000 [0,5] (2º)

10:00 - 'NCIS: Hawai'i': 5.230.000 [0,4] (3º)

The CW

08:00 - 'All American': 600.000 [0,2] (5º)

09:00 - 'All American: Homecoming': 420.000 [0,1] (5º)

