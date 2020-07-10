ABC crece y se distancia de NBC y su apuesta doble por 'Blindspot'

Adultos 18-49
ABC: 0,6/4
CBS: 0,4/2
NBC: 0,3/2
Fox: 0,3/2
The CW: 0,1/1
ABC
08:00 - 'Holey Moley': 3.740.000 [0,6/4] (1º)
09:00 - 'Don't': 3.250.000 [0,7/5] (1º)
10:00 - 'To Tell the Truth': 3.280.000 [0,6/4] (1º)
CBS
08:00 - 'Young Sheldon' (R): 4.160.000 [0,5/3] (2º)
08:30 - 'The Unicorn' (R): 3.000.000 [0,3/2] (2º)
09:00 - 'Mom' (R): 3.270.000 [0,4/3] (2º)
09:30 - 'Mom' (R): 3.330.000 [0,4/3] (2º)
10:00 - 'S.W.A.T.' (R): 2.710.000 [0,3/2] (2º)
NBC
08:00 - 'Blindspot': 2.430.000 [0,3/2] (3º)
09:00 - 'Blindspot': 1.800.000 [0,3/2] (3º)
10:00 - 'Law & Order: SVU' (R): 1.820.000 [0,2/2] (3º)
Fox
08:00 - 'Celebrity Watch Party': 1.440.000 [0,3/2] (3º)
09:00 - 'Labor of Love': 959.000 [0,2/1] (4º)
The CW
08:00 - 'Burden of Truth' (Final): 481.000 [0,1/1] (5º)
09:00 - 'In the Dark' (Final): 412.000 [0,1/1] (5º)
