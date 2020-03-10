Notificaciones
AUDIENCIAS EEUU 9 MARZO

ABC amplía su ventaja con las rectas finales de 'The Bachelor' y 'The Good Doctor'

La caída de 'The Voice' promueve el holgado liderato de la cadena de Disney.

Redacción Martes 10 Marzo 2020 18:03 (hace 2 horas)

'The Good Doctor'

Adultos 18-49

ABC: 1,7/8

NBC: 1,0/5

FOX: 0,9/4

CBS: 0,7/3

The CW: 0,2/1

ABC

08:00 - 'The Bachelor' (8-10 p.m.): 7.590.000 [2,1/10] (1º)

10:00 - 'The Good Doctor': 5.790.000 [0,9/5] (1º)

NBC

08:00 - 'The Voice' (8-10 p.m.): 8.650.000 [1,3/7] (2º)

10:00 - 'Manifest': 3.850.000 [0,6/3] (2º)

Fox

08:00 - '9-1-1: Lone Star': 5.390.000 [0,9/5] (3º)

09:00 - '9-1-1: Lone Star' (Final): 5.200.000 [0,9/4] (3º)

CBS

08:00 - 'The Neighborhood': 6.220.000 [0,9/5] (3º)

08:30 - 'Bob Hearts Abishola': 5.730.000 [0,7/4] (4º)

09:00 - 'All Rise': 4.570.000 [0,6/3] (4º)

10:00 - 'Bull': 6.300.000 [0,6/3] (2º)

The CW

08:00 - 'All American' (Final): 739.000 [0,3/1] (5º)

09:00 - 'Black Lightning' (Final): 553.000 [0,2/1] (5º)

