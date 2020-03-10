ABC amplía su ventaja con las rectas finales de 'The Bachelor' y 'The Good Doctor'

'The Good Doctor'
Adultos 18-49
NBC: 1,0/5
FOX: 0,9/4
CBS: 0,7/3
The CW: 0,2/1
ABC
08:00 - 'The Bachelor' (8-10 p.m.): 7.590.000 [2,1/10] (1º)
10:00 - 'The Good Doctor': 5.790.000 [0,9/5] (1º)
NBC
08:00 - 'The Voice' (8-10 p.m.): 8.650.000 [1,3/7] (2º)
10:00 - 'Manifest': 3.850.000 [0,6/3] (2º)
Fox
08:00 - '9-1-1: Lone Star': 5.390.000 [0,9/5] (3º)
09:00 - '9-1-1: Lone Star' (Final): 5.200.000 [0,9/4] (3º)
CBS
08:00 - 'The Neighborhood': 6.220.000 [0,9/5] (3º)
08:30 - 'Bob Hearts Abishola': 5.730.000 [0,7/4] (4º)
09:00 - 'All Rise': 4.570.000 [0,6/3] (4º)
10:00 - 'Bull': 6.300.000 [0,6/3] (2º)
The CW
08:00 - 'All American' (Final): 739.000 [0,3/1] (5º)
09:00 - 'Black Lightning' (Final): 553.000 [0,2/1] (5º)
