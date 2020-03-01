Notificaciones
AUDIENCIAS EEUU 1 MARZO

'American Idol' sigue siendo líder en su franja horaria, pero cae en número de espectadores

'60 Minutes' consigue superar la barrera de los nueve millones de espectadores.

Redacción Lunes 2 Marzo 2020 18:50 (hace 1 hora)
'American Idol' sigue liderando su franja horaria, pero sufre una importante pérdida de espectadores en relación con la semana anterior. En The CW también hay una bajada en la audiencia de 'Batwoman': la reposición del episodio pierde medio millón de espectadores con respecto a la semana pasada. Destaca también, pero en positivo, la subida de 'Little Big Shots', que crece en medio millón de espectadores en la misma franja en NBC.

Buenos resultados para la CBS, ya que '60 Minutes' consigue superar la barrera de los nueve millones de espectadores y 'God Friended Me' mantiene un dato de audiencia similar con respecto a su última entrega. En la misma cadena, también sube ligeramente 'NCIS: Los Ángeles', pero desciende un poco 'NCIS: New Orleans'.

Adultos 18-49

ABC: 1,0/5

CBS: 0,6/3

Fox: 0,5/2

NBC: 0,4/2

The CW: 0,2/0

ABC

07:00 - 'America's Funniest Home Videos': 5.145.000 [0,8/4] (2º)

08:00 - 'American Idol': (8:00 p.m-10:00 p.m): 6.993.000 [1,3/6] (1º)

10:00 - 'The Rookie': 9.05.000 [0,7/4] (1º)

CBS

07:00 - '60 Minutes': 9.160.000 [0,9/5] (1º)

08:00 - 'God Friended Me': 5.995.000 [0,6/3] (2º)

09:00 - 'NCIS: Los Ángeles': 6.480.000 [0,7/3] (2º)

10:00 - 'NCIS: New Orleans': 5.250.000 [0,5/3] (2º)

Fox

07:00 - 'The Simpsons' (R): 1.370.000 [0,4/2] (4º)

07:30 - 'Duncanville' (R): 1.060.000 [0,4/2] (4º)

08:00 - 'The Simpsons': 1.240.000 [0,6/3] (3º)

08:30 - 'Duncanville': 1.440.000 [0,4/2] (4º)

09:00 - 'Bob's Burger': 1.420.000 [0,6/3] (3º)

09:30 - 'Family Guy': 1.510.000 [0,5/3] (3º)

NBC

07:00 - 'Little Big Shots' (R): 2.940.000 [0,4/2] (3º)

08:00 - 'Little Big Shots': 3.385.000 [0,4/2] (4º)

09:00 - 'Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist': 2.065.000 [0,4/2] (4º)

10:00 - 'Good Girls': 1.805.000 [0,4/2] (3º)

The CW

08:00 - 'Batwoman' (R): 452.000 [0,1/1] (5º)

09:00 - 'Supergirl' (R): 315.000 [0,1/0] (5º)

