'American Idol' sigue siendo líder en su franja horaria, pero cae en número de espectadores

'American Idol' sigue siendo líder en su franja horaria, pero baja en espectadores
Buenos resultados para la CBS, ya que '60 Minutes' consigue superar la barrera de los nueve millones de espectadores y 'God Friended Me' mantiene un dato de audiencia similar con respecto a su última entrega. En la misma cadena, también sube ligeramente 'NCIS: Los Ángeles', pero desciende un poco 'NCIS: New Orleans'.
Adultos 18-49
ABC: 1,0/5
CBS: 0,6/3
Fox: 0,5/2
NBC: 0,4/2
The CW: 0,2/0
ABC
07:00 - 'America's Funniest Home Videos': 5.145.000 [0,8/4] (2º)
08:00 - 'American Idol': (8:00 p.m-10:00 p.m): 6.993.000 [1,3/6] (1º)
10:00 - 'The Rookie': 9.05.000 [0,7/4] (1º)
CBS
07:00 - '60 Minutes': 9.160.000 [0,9/5] (1º)
08:00 - 'God Friended Me': 5.995.000 [0,6/3] (2º)
09:00 - 'NCIS: Los Ángeles': 6.480.000 [0,7/3] (2º)
10:00 - 'NCIS: New Orleans': 5.250.000 [0,5/3] (2º)
Fox
07:00 - 'The Simpsons' (R): 1.370.000 [0,4/2] (4º)
07:30 - 'Duncanville' (R): 1.060.000 [0,4/2] (4º)
08:00 - 'The Simpsons': 1.240.000 [0,6/3] (3º)
08:30 - 'Duncanville': 1.440.000 [0,4/2] (4º)
09:00 - 'Bob's Burger': 1.420.000 [0,6/3] (3º)
09:30 - 'Family Guy': 1.510.000 [0,5/3] (3º)
NBC
07:00 - 'Little Big Shots' (R): 2.940.000 [0,4/2] (3º)
08:00 - 'Little Big Shots': 3.385.000 [0,4/2] (4º)
09:00 - 'Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist': 2.065.000 [0,4/2] (4º)
10:00 - 'Good Girls': 1.805.000 [0,4/2] (3º)
The CW
08:00 - 'Batwoman' (R): 452.000 [0,1/1] (5º)
09:00 - 'Supergirl' (R): 315.000 [0,1/0] (5º)
