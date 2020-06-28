Notificaciones

AUDIENCIAS EEUU 26 DE JUNIO

Los Premios Daytime Emmy no funcionan en CBS y ABC y FOX comparten el liderazgo

Ambas cadenas ven como sus apuestas crecen y colideran mientras que NBC también mejora sus índices y The CW se mantiene baja.

47th Daytime Emmy Awards' virtuales

Adultos 18-49

Fox: 0,5/4

ABC: 0,5/4

NBC: 0,4/3

CBS: 0,3/1

The CW: 0,1/1

Fox

08:00 - 'Friday Night SmackDown!' (8-10 p.m.): 2.172.500 [0,5/4] (2º)

ABC

08:00 - 'Shark Tank' (R): 3.235.000 [0,5/4] (1º)

09:00 - '20/20' (9-11 p.m.): 3.502.500 [0,5/4] (1º)

CBS

08:00 - '47th Daytime Emmy Awards' (8-10 p.m.): 3.042.5000 [0,2/2] (4)

10:00 - 'Blue Bloods' (R): 3.075.000 [0,2/2] (4º)

NBC

08:00 - 'World Of Dance' (R): 1.895.000 [0,3/3] (3º)

09:00 - 'The Wall' (R): 2.020.000 [0,3/2] (3º)

10:00 - 'Dateline': 2.580.000 [0,4/3] (4º)

The CW

08:00 - 'Masters of Illusion': 729.500 [0,1/1] (5º)

09:00 - 'Whose Line Is it Anyway' (R): 633.500 [0,1/1] (5º)

