AUDIENCIAS EEUU 25 DE JUNIO

'To Tell the Truth' crece y 'Holey Moley' es lo más visto en una noche cómoda para ABC

'To Tell the Truth' crece +0,1 de rating y lidera su franja en ABC, que también sube +0,1 en el liderato.

Redacción Viernes 26 Junio 2020 18:47 (hace 4 horas)

'Holey Moley'

'Holey Moley'

Adultos 18-49

ABC: 0,7/5

CBS: 0,4/3

NBC: 0,3/2

Fox: 0,3/2

The CW: 0,1/1

ABC

08:00 - 'Holey Moley': 3.930.000 [0,7/5] (1º)

09:00 - 'Don't': 3.475.000 [0,7/5] (1º)

10:00 - 'To Tell the Truth': 3.400.000 [0,6/4] (1º)

CBS

08:00 - 'Young Sheldon' (R): 4.790.000 [0,6/4] (2º)

08:30 - 'The Unicorn' (R): 3.350.000 [0,4/3] (2º)

09:00 - 'Mom' (R): 3.650.000 [0,5/3] (2º)

09:30 - 'Broke' (Final): 3.560.000 [0,4/3] (2º)

10:00 - 'S.W.A.T.' (R): 2.620.000 [0,3/2] (2º)

NBC

08:00 - 'Council of Dads': 2.965.000 [0,4/3] (3º)

09:00 - 'Blindspot': 1.890.000 [0,3/2] (3º)

10:00 - 'Law & Order: SVU' (R): 2.060.000 [0,3/2] (2º)

Fox

08:00 - 'Celebrity Watch Party': 1.405.000 [0,4/3] (3º)

09:00 - 'Labor of Love': 9.385.000 [0,3/2] (3º)

The CW

08:00 - 'Burden of Proof': 592.000 [0,1/1] (5º)

09:00 - 'In the Dark': 434.000 [0,1/1] (5º)

