'To Tell the Truth' crece y 'Holey Moley' es lo más visto en una noche cómoda para ABC

'Holey Moley'
Adultos 18-49
ABC: 0,7/5
CBS: 0,4/3
NBC: 0,3/2
Fox: 0,3/2
The CW: 0,1/1
ABC
08:00 - 'Holey Moley': 3.930.000 [0,7/5] (1º)
09:00 - 'Don't': 3.475.000 [0,7/5] (1º)
10:00 - 'To Tell the Truth': 3.400.000 [0,6/4] (1º)
CBS
08:00 - 'Young Sheldon' (R): 4.790.000 [0,6/4] (2º)
08:30 - 'The Unicorn' (R): 3.350.000 [0,4/3] (2º)
09:00 - 'Mom' (R): 3.650.000 [0,5/3] (2º)
09:30 - 'Broke' (Final): 3.560.000 [0,4/3] (2º)
10:00 - 'S.W.A.T.' (R): 2.620.000 [0,3/2] (2º)
NBC
08:00 - 'Council of Dads': 2.965.000 [0,4/3] (3º)
09:00 - 'Blindspot': 1.890.000 [0,3/2] (3º)
10:00 - 'Law & Order: SVU' (R): 2.060.000 [0,3/2] (2º)
Fox
08:00 - 'Celebrity Watch Party': 1.405.000 [0,4/3] (3º)
09:00 - 'Labor of Love': 9.385.000 [0,3/2] (3º)
The CW
08:00 - 'Burden of Proof': 592.000 [0,1/1] (5º)
09:00 - 'In the Dark': 434.000 [0,1/1] (5º)
Recomendamos
Comentarios y social